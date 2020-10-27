College notes: Clemson's Lawrence won't rule out return

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stopped short of calling an audible on his plans to head to the NFL next year, though the likely No. 1 pick in next year’s draft did not rule out returning to school.
“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on,” said the 6-foot-6 QB with the flowing hair. “But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”
Lawrence had laid publicly laid out his plans before Clemson’s opener at Wake Forest last month: play this college season, graduate in December with his bachelor’s degree in marketing and get ready for the NFL.
That’s led to reports about which NFL teams might win the Lawrence sweepstakes — and the frontrunner right now is the offensively challenged New York Jets. At 0-7 , the Jets are the NFL’s only winless team.
Former NFL receiver Roddy White created a social media stir last week when he suggested that if the Jets held the top pick and he were Lawrence, “I’d just go back” to school.
White’s not the only voice that’s anti-Lawrence to the Big Apple.
Former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, the No. 1 overall pick with the Jets in 1996 turned ESPN broadcaster, said his former team has a done poor job surrounding current quarterback Sam Darnold with players to improve the offense.
Lawrence has thrown for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns (tied for second nationally in FBS) this season as Clemson has started 6-0. The Tigers face Boston College (4-2, 3-2) on Saturday.
Tigers lose LB Skalski
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said one of the defense’s leading players in linebacker James Skalski will miss several games with a knee injury.
Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The coach is unsure how long Skalski would be out.
Skalski missed last week’s 47-21 victory over Syracuse. Swinney said Skalski had an MRI that revealed the injury.
The fifth-year senior from Sharpsburg, Ga., was Clemson’s second leading tackler with 105 stops in 2019, his first as a starter. He was second this season, too, before sitting out against the Orange.
Swinney said Jake Venables, the older of defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ two sons on the Tigers, would start in Skalski’s place.
Penn State RB Cain to miss rest of season
Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions’ backfield as they prepare to face No. 3 Ohio State.
Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday’s overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.
The loss of Cain, who ran for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last year, comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss this entire season with an unspecified medical condition.
With Brown out, Cain was expected to take on a larger role. He had one carry for 3 yards in the season opener against Indiana. Penn State is trying to avoid a 0-2 start when its hosts Ohio State on Saturday night.
Austin Peay hires Southern Miss’ Walden
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Mississippi interim coach Scotty Walden is leaving the school, effective immediately, to become the head coach at Austin Peay.
Austin Peay announced that Walden would fill a vacancy that has been open since July, when Mark Hudspeth abruptly resigned.
Walden’s departure means Southern Miss will be on its third head coach of the season.
He was promoted from offensive coordinator just days after Jay Hopson resigned following a season-opening loss to South Alabama for the Golden Eagles.
Last week ago, the 30-year-old Walden tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss Southern Mississippi’s game on Saturday against Liberty. Assistant head coach Tim Billings, who filled in for Walden in the 56-35 loss, was named interim coach for Southern Miss.