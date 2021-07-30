College notes: Ex-NFL player Mike Leach becomes assistant golf coach at W&M

William & Mary added to its athletics staff Mike Leach, the former star tight end and punter for the Tribe (Class of 2000) who played in the NFL as a long-snapper for 16 years. But that position is unrelated to football. Leach has been hired as an assistant golf coach.

Leach, a member of the W&M Hall of Fame and a scratch golfer, retired in Williamsburg five years ago. Out of W&M, Leach signed with the Tennessee Titans and played for that team for two years. He then spent seven years with the Denver Broncos and seven with the Arizona Cardinals. Leach played in 235 NFL games.

He has been an analyst for W&M football on TV and radio (alongside play-by-play man Jay Colley), and is involved in the Williamsburg real-estate market. Leah’s wife, Julie, is executive director of the William & Mary Foundation, a fundraising arm of the school.

Two little known facts about Mike Leach: he transferred from Boston University, which discontinued football after Leach’s sophomore year, and he never snapped a football at W&M.