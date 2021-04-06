College notes: NCAA may consider single site for part of future tourneys

NCAA may consider single site for part of future tourneys
The NCAA used the single-site concept for its marquee championship out of necessity. Now it could become part of the tournament’s future.
A day after crowning a national champion for the first time since 2019, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters that the successful men’s college basketball tournament held primarily in Indianapolis and exclusively in Indiana could create a late-round model for future tourneys.
“If it’s the desire of the committee and the membership to consider something along these lines for the future, I think we would give it significant consideration,” he said Tuesday on a video call. “I would hesitate to say, though, I don’t think a 68-team single site, short of another pandemic, would be something we would have great interest in. However, once you get down to a fewer amount of teams, say the Sweet 16 and on, having teams in the same location may provide some opportunities the membership, coaches and all would want to consider for the future.”
Whatever happens, it won’t be anytime soon — at least not by choice.
The NCAA already has awarded preliminary round games through 2026 and intends to play those games as scheduled, something it couldn’t do this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced everyone to rethink how they could safely host games a year after the tournament was scrapped.
Texas Tech promotes Red Raiders alum Adams to replace Beard
Texas Tech is promoting top assistant and school alumnus Mark Adams to replace Chris Beard as head coach.
Adams was the associate head coach under Beard all five of those seasons, including a loss in the national championship game in overtime to Virginia two years ago after going to the Elite Eight in 2018. Adams was also on Beard’s staff at Little Rock in 2015-16.
Adams is a 1979 Texas Tech alumnus.
Valentine takes over at Loyola
Loyola Chicago promoted assistant Drew Valentine to head coach on Monday, hoping he can build on the success the Ramblers experienced under Porter Moser.
The 29-year-old Valentine helped Loyola make two deep NCAA tournament runs in four seasons as an assistant. He gets his first head coaching job with Moser taking over at Oklahoma after a 10-year run that included a Final Four in 2018 and a Sweet 16 appearance this year.
Valentine was Loyola’s de facto defensive coordinator the past two years. That group ranked among the best in the country this season.
ETSU hires Vols assistant Oliver
East Tennessee State has hired Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver as the Buccaneers’ new men’s basketball coach, six days after Jason Shay resigned unexpectedly after one season.
Oliver, 51, is the first Black coach in the history of ETSU men’s basketball. The first-time head coach takes over a team with at least six players in the transfer portal, including Southern Conference freshman of the year Damari Monsanto, since ETSU announced March 30th that Shay resigned after one season and a 13-12 record.
Shay said in a statement issued through the school he decided it was in the best interest of himself and his family and also the ETSU program for him to resign. Some players told reporters they believe Shay was forced to quit after backing them for kneeling during the national anthem before a February game at Chattanooga. Some of that criticism came from Republican Tennessee state lawmakers.
San Jose State brings in Miles
San Jose State has hired former Nebraska coach Tim Miles to take over the Spartans’ struggling program.
Athletic director Marie Tuite announced the decision Tuesday, pointing to Miles’ experience building programs at Colorado State and Nebraska.
Miles ended NCAA Tournament droughts at both those schools and had a 187-202 record in five seasons at Colorado State and seven at Nebraska. Miles has a 399-334 career record in 24 seasons.
Texas-Arlington names long-time assistant its new head coach
Greg Young was named the head coach at Texas-Arlington on Monday after 12 seasons as an assistant coach for the Mavericks.
Young replaces Chris Ogden, who resigned last week to join Chris Beard‘s new staff at Texas, the alma mater for both of them.
Garza nabs Wooden Award
Iowa’s Luka Garza has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player.
It was Garza’s fourth player-of-the-year award. He collected honors from The Associated Press as well as trophies named for Oscar Robertson and Lute Olson.
Garza led the nation in total points (747), 30-point games (eight) and field goals made (281). He ranked second nationally in scoring with 24.1 points. The two-time Big Ten player of the year finished his career with 2,306 points, which ranked seventh in conference history.