College Picks: Are Virginia Tech and Clemson back on track? Is Wake for real?

THE PICK: Ole Miss 45, Liberty 27

McFarling: Strength vs. strength here. The Flames (catching 9.5 points here) have covered in eight of their past 11 road games, while the Rebels are 4-1-1 ATS in their past six as a favorite. Let’s take Liberty to cover but Ole Miss to win.

THE PICK: Ole Miss 35, Liberty 28

Shifflett: Points could be plentiful in this one as Liberty coach Hugh Freeze returns to Oxford. Led by Malik Willis, Liberty is averaging 37.4 points per game, but the Flames don't have quite enough firepower to keep up with Heisman candidate Matt Corral and the Rebels.

THE PICK: Ole Miss 49, Liberty 35

Upset of the week

Teel: Wake Forest is 8-0 for the first time in program history, ranks fifth nationally in scoring (43.4 points per game) and is facing the nation’s No. 100 scoring defense (30.8 points per game) in North Carolina. Yet the Deacons are catching 2½ points on the road. I’m riding this bandwagon until it sputters — and perhaps beyond.

THE PICK: Wake Forest 41, North Carolina 35