College Picks: Are Virginia Tech and Clemson back on track? Is Wake for real?

Virginia’s defense fell apart on the road at BYU, where the Cavaliers lost the game and possibly quarterback Brennan Armstrong after a rib injury. Virginia Tech took a step toward salvaging its season with a road win at Georgia Tech.
Now, the Hokies have another road test, at Boston College, and Vegas likes Tech to make it two in a row.
Charlottesville Daily Progress sports editor John Shifflett joins the panel, taking over for Bennett Conlin. Each week Shifflett, Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel and Roanoke Times columnist Aaron McFarling will join me in predicting the outcomes of Virginia and Virginia Tech games, other key ACC contests and – in an attempt to create a little separation in the standings – we’ll each offer up an upset of the week from anywhere in FBS football.
Here are our Week 10 predictions.
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (23-13): The Eagles have lost four consecutive ACC games, the last three by double-digits. This after opening the season with four non-conference victories. But the Hokies certainly should know better than to overlook them. Syracuse, after all, had lost three straight before winning at Lane Stadium two weeks ago. Riding true freshman Malachi Thomas, Tech should be able to run effectively on the road.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Boston College 23
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (21-15): These two teams were both circling the drain a couple of weeks ago. But while BC has continued its downward spiral, the Hokies showed signs of life in their road win at Georgia Tech last weekend. The offense had some balance, running and passing, and the defense looked competent again. The Eagles haven’t figured things out since losing star quarterback Phil Jurkovec in Week 2. Tech hasn’t played well in Chestnut Hill in recent years but I’m guessing it does just enough to pull out and ugly and continue its quest to salvage its season.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 23, Boston College 20
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (19-17): I appreciate the fight the Hokies have shown, and this BC offense has been awful since losing QB Phil Jurkovec in September. That said, I’m a trend guy, and the trends don’t like Tech. The Hokies have covered just twice in their past nine road games and once in their past five trips to Chestnut Hill. BC is 6-2 against the spread in their past eight at home.
THE PICK: Boston College 24, Virginia Tech 20
John Shifflett, Daily Progress (16-16)*: The Hokies picked up a desperately needed win at Georgia Tech last week to snap a three-game slide. Now they get a chance to start a winning streak and build some momentum against a reeling Boston College team that has lost four games in a row, including three straight by 10 points or more.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Boston College 14
*includes Bennett Conlin’s 16-16 record
Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
Teel: Breaking news!!! The Tigers’ offense actually scored three touchdowns against an FBS opponent in last week’s 30-20 victory over Florida State, a seasonal first that affirms their myriad issues. But led by linebacker James Skalski, that defense remains as salty as country ham, a necessary ingredient against Malik Cunningham and the Cardinals.
THE PICK: Clemson 24, Louisville 20
Barber: I’m still on the Clemson train and the Tigers gave me reason to believe on both sides of the ball in their win over Florida State. Look for Clemson to bottle up Malik Cunningham – for the most part – in this one and for D.J. Uiagalelei and Will Shipley to do enough on offense to keep the Tigers in striking distance of a division title.
THE PICK: Clemson 27, Louisville 20
McFarling: What a way for the Tigers to cover their first spread of the year last week! Good grief. Poor FSU +9.5 bettors; that failed hook-and-ladder on the last play of the game is a strong candidate for bad beat of the year. Give me the Cardinals, who are 9-4 ATS in their past 13 home games.
THE PICK: Louisville 26, Clemson 24
Shifflett: The Tigers have struggled mightily on offense all season, but keep finding ways to grind out wins against middle-of-the-road ACC teams, the latest victory coming in an ugly 30-20 victory over Florida State. Aside from its late-game collapse against Virginia, Louisville has been good at home this season and the Cardinals have enough offensive firepower to knock off the struggling Tigers.
THE PICK: Louisville 28, Clemson 24
Liberty at Ole Miss, Noon, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
Teel: The Flames won at Virginia Tech last season, in an empty stadium with cardboard cutouts subbing for flesh-and-blood fans. There will be no such luxury in Oxford. Rebels faithful won’t be as cranked as for an SEC opponent, but they’ll be plenty loud. The home team is decimated by injuries, and quarterback Matt Corral (ankle) is among the questionable, which has caused the line to plummet from 15½ to nine. But Lane Kiffin’s bunch should muster enough offense in Hugh Freeze’s homecoming.
THE PICK: Ole Miss 35, Liberty 27
Barber: This is the game for Hugh Freeze and Malik Willis to get national attention for what they’re doing at Liberty. Unfortunately, Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss doing a lot of the things it did back when Freeze was coaching there. Even if star quarterback Matt Corral is a no-go, the Rebels should have more than enough to handle the independent Flames.
THE PICK: Ole Miss 45, Liberty 27
McFarling: Strength vs. strength here. The Flames (catching 9.5 points here) have covered in eight of their past 11 road games, while the Rebels are 4-1-1 ATS in their past six as a favorite. Let’s take Liberty to cover but Ole Miss to win.
THE PICK: Ole Miss 35, Liberty 28
Shifflett: Points could be plentiful in this one as Liberty coach Hugh Freeze returns to Oxford. Led by Malik Willis, Liberty is averaging 37.4 points per game, but the Flames don't have quite enough firepower to keep up with Heisman candidate Matt Corral and the Rebels.
THE PICK: Ole Miss 49, Liberty 35
Upset of the week
Teel: Wake Forest is 8-0 for the first time in program history, ranks fifth nationally in scoring (43.4 points per game) and is facing the nation’s No. 100 scoring defense (30.8 points per game) in North Carolina. Yet the Deacons are catching 2½ points on the road. I’m riding this bandwagon until it sputters — and perhaps beyond.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 41, North Carolina 35
Barber: OK, I’m finally buying into the idea that this Wake Forest team is for real. The kiss of death for the Demon Deacons, I know. North Carolina has certainly played better football the last two outings, beating red-hot Miami and losing a competitive game against Notre Dame, and Sam Howell has been playing up to his preseason hype, but Wake is good. It’s time to recognize that. They shouldn’t be an underdog in this one.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 45, North Carolina 38
McFarling: This is mostly a gut pick, as Oklahoma State isn’t exactly limping into Morgantown. The Cowboys (-3) have covered in six straight, but I think that ends here. The Mountaineers are 8-1-1 ATS in the past 10 home games and have covered in five of their past seven as an underdog. Live pup alert!
THE PICK: West Virginia 28, Oklahoma State 24
Shifflett: I whiffed mightily on my upset pick last week, so it's time for some redemption. Helping my cause will be West Virginia. The Mountaineers have struggled at times this season, but have played well against Top 25 competition. WVU is 2-1 against ranked opponents this season, with their one loss a narrow defeat at unbeaten Oklahoma. They make it 3-1 this weekend with a win over No. 11 Oklahoma State in Morgantown.
THE PICK: West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 35
