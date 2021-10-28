College Picks: Can UVA stay hot and can the Hokies end their slide?

Virginia is red hot and Virginia Tech is reeling. Both are road underdogs this week, the Cavaliers playing at No 25 BYU and the Hokies on the road in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.
Charlottesville Daily Progress sports editor John Shifflett joins the panel, taking over for Bennett Conlin. Each week Shifflett, Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel and Roanoke Times columnist Aaron McFarling will join me in predicting the outcomes of Virginia and Virginia Tech games, other key ACC contests and – in an attempt to create a little separation in the standings – we’ll each offer up an upset of the week from anywhere in FBS football.
Here are our Week 9 predictions.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m., Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta:
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (20-12): A week after yielding 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns to Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader, the Hokies face an even more elusive quarterback in Jeff Sims. Not good. But escaping Blacksburg is probably healthy for a team reeling from three consecutive home defeats, and as the Orange showed last week, bouncing back from three straight losses to win on the road is possible.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Georgia Tech 24
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (19-13): This is a matchup of two wildly-underwhelming Tech teams. And it’s hard to see this game as anything other than a toss-up, considering how inconsistent both the Hokies and Yellow Jackets have been. Georgia Tech’s game at UVA wasn’t as close as the final score indicated, while Virginia Tech had Syracuse beat – if not for the pesky final five minutes of play. This has the chance to be a real dud of a game. With almost zero confidence, I’m taking the visiting Hokies.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 24, Georgia Tech 23
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (16-16): It’s hard to put much faith in either of these two teams, who are a combined 4-10 against the spread in their past seven conference games. When in doubt, take the points – and hope that the Hokies (+4) find an overdue getaway from Lane Stadium to their liking.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Georgia Tech 24
John Shifflett, Daily Progress (16-16)*: The Hokies are reeling after letting a late lead slip away in a home loss to Syracuse, while the Yellow Jackets are wondering what might have been their late rally at Virginia fell just short. Both times are in dire need of a win to keep their bowl hopes alive. With the home-field advantage, Georgia Tech pulls out a narrow win and Justin Fuente’s seat gets a little hotter in Blacksburg.
THE PICK: Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 24
*includes Bennett Conlin’s 16-16 record
Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m., LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah
Teel: Life is good for the independent Cougars (6-2). They’ve beaten four Pac-12 opponents and, most important for the program’s long-term health, secured membership in the Big 12. All of which makes former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall very happy. What will make Mendenhall, now the coach at UVA, happier is watching Brennan Armstrong operate against the Cougars’ pass defense, ranked 85th nationally.
THE PICK: Virginia 38, BYU 31
Barber: Virginia gets its first real test of the season, on the road at a nationally ranked BYU team in game chock full of emotional homecomings for UVA coaches. It seems like a daunting task to go out west and win this game… until you consider BYU has one of the nation’s worst pass defenses and UVA has Power Five football’s most prolific throw game. Expect a big game from Brennan Armstrong to help Bronco Mendenhall pick up a win in his return to Provo.
THE PICK: Virginia 41, BYU 31
McFarling: The trends have been endorsing the Cavaliers for weeks, and bettors have been rewarded for following them. Same story here. UVA (+2.5) has covered in four straight overall and five in a row out of conference. BYU is just 1-5 ATS in its past six as a home favorite.
THE PICK: Virginia 40, BYU 30
Shifflett: Virginia’s last two road games were down-to-the-wire thrillers. There is no reason to believe this one won’t be either. BYU started the season strong, but has looked very beatable over the past several weeks in losses to Baylor and Boise State and a narrow win over Washington State. Virginia has won four in a row, with three of those games coming down to the wire. Make it five in a row.
THE PICK: Virginia 41, BYU 38
Louisville at North Carolina State, 7:30 p.m. Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.
Teel: The Cardinals rebounded from consecutive last-minute setbacks to Wake Forest and UVA with an emphatic victory over Boston College last week. Now let’s see how the Wolfpack responds not only to last week’s 1-point loss at Miami but also the season-ending knee injury to All-ACC linebacker Isaiah Moore.
THE PICK: North Carolina State 31, Louisville 27
Barber: Man, the Wolfpack have taken some injury hits this season, especially at linebacker. And their loss to Miami didn’t instill much confidence. Louisville, on the other hand, soundly beat Boston College despite getting almost nothing in the throw game from Malik Cunningham. State isn’t the team it looked like it could be going into this season, but it should have enough left on defense to contain the Cardinals, especially at home where the Wolfpack has won seven straight.
THE PICK: North Carolina State 31, Louisville 24
McFarling: If it feels like the Wolfpack are up and down, it’s because they are. The past five times they’ve lost a game outright, they’ve covered in their next one. Louisville (+7) has been a feisty pup, but N.C. State has beaten the Vegas number in eight of its past 10 as a home fave.
THE PICK: North Carolina State 32, Louisville 24
Shifflett: Louisville bounced back nicely from its late collapse against Virginia, picking up a two-touchdown victory over Boston College, while N.C. State’s Atlantic Division title hopes took a hit with a one-point loss at Miami. The Wolfpack have been great at home this season, posting a 4-0 record. They make it 5-0 on Saturday.
THE PICK: North Carolina State 34, Louisville 31
Upset of the Week
Teel: Michigan State is undefeated, ranked eighth in the Associated Press and boasts the nation’s leading rusher in Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker. Moreover, Payton Thorne is averaging a gaudy 15.2 yards per completion. Yes, No. 6 Michigan is also undefeated, but give me the Spartans plus-4½ at home.
THE PICK: Michigan State 24, Michigan 21
Barber: Baylor is just 1-5 in its last six meetings with instate foe Texas. The Longhorns have had a chance to regroup after back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, having an open date last week. Baylor’s gaudy stats were padded by a three-game stretch to open the year against Texas State, Texas Southern and Kansas. Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren both had monster games running the ball against the Bears. Bijan Robinson figures to join that group.
THE PICK: Texas 34, Baylor 28
McFarling: I couldn’t tell you the last time I saw a college game with an over-under of 36.5. Defense will be on full display in Madison, where a fumble recovery or pick could be the difference. The Hawkeyes (+3.5) have covered in five straight road games and are 4-0-1 in their past five as a pup. Wisky’s covered just once in its past five as a home fave.
THE PICK: Iowa 21, Wisconsin 17
Shifflett: Oklahoma has looked vulnerable throughout most of the season, escaping with narrow wins over Tulane, West Virginia, Texas and most recently Kansas. Texas Tech just fired its coach despite having a winning record. The Red Raiders have the talent to beat OU will be motivated to go into Norman and knock off the Sooners, who could be looking ahead to the three straight matchups with Top 25 teams on its schedule after this week.
THE PICK: Texas Tech 35, Oklahoma 31
