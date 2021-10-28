College Picks: Can UVA stay hot and can the Hokies end their slide?

Virginia is red hot and Virginia Tech is reeling. Both are road underdogs this week, the Cavaliers playing at No 25 BYU and the Hokies on the road in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.

Charlottesville Daily Progress sports editor John Shifflett joins the panel, taking over for Bennett Conlin. Each week Shifflett, Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel and Roanoke Times columnist Aaron McFarling will join me in predicting the outcomes of Virginia and Virginia Tech games, other key ACC contests and – in an attempt to create a little separation in the standings – we’ll each offer up an upset of the week from anywhere in FBS football.

Here are our Week 9 predictions.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m., Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta:

David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (20-12): A week after yielding 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns to Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader, the Hokies face an even more elusive quarterback in Jeff Sims. Not good. But escaping Blacksburg is probably healthy for a team reeling from three consecutive home defeats, and as the Orange showed last week, bouncing back from three straight losses to win on the road is possible.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Georgia Tech 24