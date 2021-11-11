College picks: Can UVA, Virginia Tech and our panel bounce back?

It’s time to bounce back for Virginia, Virginia Tech and our panel. The Cavaliers’ last game was a 66-49 loss at BYU. The Hokies’ last outing saw them fail to score a touchdown in a 17-3 loss at Boston College. And not one member of our panel had a winning record last week, and we went a combined 0-4 in our upset of the week picks.

That was then. This week, the Hokies host a bad Duke team on Senior Day, the Cavaliers get a marquee, nationally-televised night game against No. 7 Notre Dame and our panel gets a shot to redeem itself.

Each week, Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress sports editor John Shifflett will join me in predicting UVA, Virginia Tech and other key ACC games. To create a little separation in the standings, each week we’ll also offer up an upset special from anywhere on the FBS schedule.

Here are this week’s picks:

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., Lane Stadium, Blacksburg