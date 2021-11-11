College picks: Can UVA, Virginia Tech and our panel bounce back?

It’s time to bounce back for Virginia, Virginia Tech and our panel. The Cavaliers’ last game was a 66-49 loss at BYU. The Hokies’ last outing saw them fail to score a touchdown in a 17-3 loss at Boston College. And not one member of our panel had a winning record last week, and we went a combined 0-4 in our upset of the week picks.
That was then. This week, the Hokies host a bad Duke team on Senior Day, the Cavaliers get a marquee, nationally-televised night game against No. 7 Notre Dame and our panel gets a shot to redeem itself.
Each week, Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress sports editor John Shifflett will join me in predicting UVA, Virginia Tech and other key ACC games. To create a little separation in the standings, each week we’ll also offer up an upset special from anywhere on the FBS schedule.
Here are this week’s picks:
Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., Lane Stadium, Blacksburg
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (25-15): Two years ago at Lane Stadium, the Blue Devils embarrassed the Hokies 45-10. They return to Blacksburg this week having lost 19 of 22 ACC games since. It’s senior day for Tech, and likely Justin Fuente’s final home game as the program’s head coach, an intriguing mix of locker-room emotions. The Hokies are 11-point favorites, but it’s difficult to envision them beating anyone by double digits these days.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 21, Duke 14
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (23-17): Virginia Tech’s offense couldn’t score a single touchdown at Boston College last week. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister, wide receiver Tre Turner and center Brock Hoffman are banged up. The defense has been inconsistent at best and the home crowd at Lane Stadium is going to be calling for coach Justin Fuente’s head. There’s no way I’m picking Virginia Tech to win. Oh, what’s that? They’re playing Duke? Gobble gobble.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 20, Duke 17
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (21-19): If it feels like this series delivers unexpected results, that’s because it has. The underdog has covered in seven of the past eight meetings. The Blue Devils are really in bad shape, but they can run the ball a little, and the Hokies are struggling way too much on offense for me to lay 11 points with them against anybody.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 24, Duke 17
John Shifflett, Daily Progress (17-19)*: It feels like Justin Fuente's days are numbered in Blacksburg. A loss to Duke could be the final nail in the coffin. Evan as poorly as the Hokies played at Boston College, its hard to see them losing at home against the lowly Blue Devils, who are 0-5 against ACC opponents this year.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 24, Duke 21
*includes Bennett Conlin’s 16-16 mark
No. 7 Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., Scott Stadium, Charlottesville
Teel: The Cavaliers haven’t defeated a top-10 opponent since their 2005 upset of No. 4 Florida State, but that drought notwithstanding, I’d like their chances against the Fighting Irish, No. 7 Associated Press, if Brennan Armstrong is at full strength. But is he? The uncertainty about the national leader in total offense is a bridge too far.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 38, Virginia 35
Barber: Promise me Brennan Armstrong is healthy and plays and I’d pick UVA to win a shootout here with the Irish. The atmosphere at Scott Stadium for this nationally televised night game should be as good as it’s been all season. The problem is, Armstrong’s status is unclear and Notre Dame running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree are well suited to exploit a Virginia defense that has struggled with the run all year.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 42, Virginia 31
McFarling: Even if we could legally bet on this game in the commonwealth, I’d stay far, far away from it. So much hinges on the availability of UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who’s day-to-day with an injury. I’ll take the 5-point home dog here with very little confidence.
THE PICK: Virginia 35, Notre Dame 30
SHIFFLETT: The million-dollar question in this one is whether or not QB Brennan Armstrong will play for Virginia. If he does and can play without too many limitations, the Cavaliers have a chance. UVa has been wildly successful at home recently, but can its defense, which gave up 66 points to BYU, get a stop against Notre Dame's potent offense?
THE PICK: Notre Dame 45, Virginia 38
North Carolina State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C.
TEEL: Something’s gotta give in this game for control of the Atlantic Division. The Deacons are the only team in the country that’s scored at least 35 points in every game this season. The Wolfpack haven’t allowed more than 31 all year and lead the ACC in scoring defense, yielding 16 points a game.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 38, N.C. State 34
Barber: The dream of an undefeated season died for the Demon Deacons last week with the loss to North Carolina. But the hopes for a division title remain intact. The Wolfpack have been able to plug along despite some major injuries to its defense, but they catch up to State in this one. Sam Hartman and Wake have big day.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 45, N.C. State 31
McFarling: The line (Wake -2) is small enough to make it negligible. We might not consider 31,500-seat Truist Field to be a snake pit, but don’t tell that to the Wolfpack, who covered just once in their past 10 trips there. I’ll ride with the Deacs.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 38, N.C. State 31
SHIFFLETT: The winner of the this one is in the driver's seat in the Atlantic Division title race. The Wolfpack have looked good the past two weeks while picking up wins over Louisville and Florida State. Wake Forest's CFP hopes were dashed in a shootout loss to North Carolina last week, but they are still technically unbeaten in conference play. That changes Saturday.
THE PICK: N.C. State 38, Wake Forest 35
Upset of the Week
TEEL: Returning from a six-game absence due to a hand injury, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec was clearly rusty in last week’s home victory over Virginia Tech. He should be better this week as the Eagles, 2-point underdogs, attempt to secure bowl eligibility on the road against an opponent mired in a three-game losing streak.
THE PICK: Boston College 30, Georgia Tech 27
Barber: I haven’t gone to the alma-mater well yet this season. This is the week. Rutgers is a touchdown underdog at Indiana, which has yet to win a Big Ten game. Outside of the Northwestern loss, the Scarlet Knights’ results have been fairly predictable. Don’t expect much scoring in this one, but look for RU to come out on top.
THE PICK: Rutgers 23, Indiana 20
McFarling: Syracuse has a top-20 defense and the nation’s No. 3 rushing attack. Those are two key elements for succeeding on the road. The Orange (+3 here) also are 8-1 against the spread this season. That’s tied with UT-San Antonio for the best mark in the country. Time to turn another of those covers into a win.
THE PICK: Syracuse 28, Louisville 24
SHIFFLETT: Former JMU coach Mike Houston is starting to get things turned around at East Carolina. After starting the season 0-2, the Pirates have gone 5-2 in their past seven games, including a 45-3 thrashing of Temple last week. ECU is a 5 1/2-point underdog this week against a Memphis team that is 5-4 and lost to Temple earlier this season.
THE PICK: East Carolina 34, Memphis 27
