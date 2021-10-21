College picks: Panel predicts UVA to win big, is split on the Hokies

Last weekend’s loss to Pittsburgh felt like a pivotal moment in Virginia Tech’s season.

But the Hokies’ can still salvage a solid season by playing well down the stretch. That has to start with winning at home Saturday against Syracuse. Virginia, meanwhile, has won three in a row and pulled itself back into the ACC Coastal Division title picture. The Cavaliers must hold serve at home against Georgia Tech on Saturday to stay there.

Losses by either and they’ll be saying goodbye to many of their season goals. We’re saying goodbye to Bennett Conlin this week. Conlin announced he’s leaving the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and taking his beloved postgame, driver’s-seat video recaps with him. He’ll be missed by fans of the UVA program he covered and by his fellow panelists – myself, David Teel from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and the Roanoke Times’ Aaron McFarling.

Conlin turned in a 3-1 showing in his penultimate week making picks for us, not quite enough to pull himself out of last place. He gets one more shot here.

Here are Week 8’s predictions:

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. Lane Stadium, Blacksburg