College picks: Panel predicts UVA to win big, is split on the Hokies

Last weekend’s loss to Pittsburgh felt like a pivotal moment in Virginia Tech’s season.
But the Hokies’ can still salvage a solid season by playing well down the stretch. That has to start with winning at home Saturday against Syracuse. Virginia, meanwhile, has won three in a row and pulled itself back into the ACC Coastal Division title picture. The Cavaliers must hold serve at home against Georgia Tech on Saturday to stay there.
Losses by either and they’ll be saying goodbye to many of their season goals. We’re saying goodbye to Bennett Conlin this week. Conlin announced he’s leaving the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and taking his beloved postgame, driver’s-seat video recaps with him. He’ll be missed by fans of the UVA program he covered and by his fellow panelists – myself, David Teel from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and the Roanoke Times’ Aaron McFarling.
Conlin turned in a 3-1 showing in his penultimate week making picks for us, not quite enough to pull himself out of last place. He gets one more shot here.
Here are Week 8’s predictions:
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. Lane Stadium, Blacksburg
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (18-10): The Hokies’ chore last week was to defend the ACC’s leader in touchdown passes, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, which they did reasonably well in a 28-7 loss. This week they encounter the league’s best running back in Sean Tucker and the Orange’s upgraded defense.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 20, Syracuse 14
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (16-12): Virginia Tech’s defense has been good enough to keep the Hokies in games this season, but its offense simply isn’t there. I don’t think the Orange will score much against Tech, but I don’t think it’ll need to. Sean Tucker will do just enough, while Braxton Burmeister and company will not.
THE PICK: Syracuse 24, Virginia Tech 17
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (14-14): The Orange keep getting disrespected by oddsmakers, and they just keep covering. They opened as a 4-point dog here, but that quickly was bet down to +3. Why? Maybe because ‘Cuse has covered in five straight and the offensively challenged Hokies have failed to cover in four in a row.
THE PICK: Syracuse 24, Virginia Tech 20
Bennett Conlin, Daily Progress (13-15): It’s a battle of middling ACC teams. Syracuse has come so close in recent weeks, only to lose by three points in three consecutive games. Virginia Tech’s offense is on life support.
THE PICK: Syracuse 24, Virginia Tech 20
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. Scott Stadium, Charlottesville
Teel: When last seen, the Yellow Jackets needed a last-minute touchdown pass by Jeff Sims to beat Duke 31-27. When last seen, the Cavaliers demolished the Blue Devils 48-0. UVA is riding a three-game ACC wave and hasn’t won four consecutive conference outings since 2011. That drought ends Saturday.
THE PICK: Virginia 38, Georgia Tech 17
Barber: Georgia Tech has been a tough team to figure out this season, but Virginia seems to have sorted itself out, having won three in a row. The Cavaliers are good at home and are coming off a 48-0 dumping of a Duke team that played Georgia Tech close. The blitzes the Yellow Jackets live off defensively may get to Brennan Armstrong a few times, but a few more times, I’m betting he burns them.
THE PICK: Virginia 41, Georgia Tech 20
McFarling: The Cavaliers (-7) have covered six of their past seven games as a favorite and are 19-6-1 against the spread in their past 26 at Scott Stadium. The Jackets have struggled with success. In their past 10 games following a win, they’re 1-9 ATS. They’ve also covered just once in their past five on the road.
THE PICK: Virginia 40, Georgia Tech 24
Conlin: Virginia got away with some mistakes against Duke, cruising to a 48-0 win despite moments of sloppiness. Georgia Tech should hang tight Saturday, but the Cavaliers are the better team. Brennan Armstrong is on pace to shatter UVA single-season passing records.
THE PICK: Virginia 34, Georgia Tech 27
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Teel: The Panthers scored a season-low 28 points at Virginia Tech last week. Conversely, the Tigers have yet to crack 20 regulation points against a Power Five opponent. Kenny Pickett looks like a Heisman candidate. DJ Uiagalelei just looks lost.
THE PICK: Pittsburgh 24, Clemson 16
Barber: Clemson may not figure out its offensive issues this season. And it’s not going to be a player on the national stage. But with its defense, the Tigers can still be the best team in the ACC. To do that, a win over Pittsburgh will be crucial. The Panthers boast the No. 1 offense in the league, averaging 48.3 points per game. The Tigers have the conference’s top defense, yielding just 12.5 points per game. Defense wins.
THE PICK: Clemson 27, Pittsburgh 24
McFarling: You know the last time the Tigers covered a spread? Try December 19, 2020, when they wrecked Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC title game. Oddsmakers have finally adjusted, installing the Panthers as a 3-point home favorite. After weeks of fading the Tigers, I’ll buy low here on Clemson, which is 8-2 in its past 10 as a pup.
THE PICK: Clemson 27, Pittsburgh 24
Conlin: Pitt looks like the better team, and I’m not sure Clemson can keep pace with Pitt’s high-flying offense. I would have never expected to type that sentence before the season, but here we are. One of these weeks the Tigers are going to come roaring back to life offensively. I’m just not sure this is that week.
THE PICK: Pittsburgh 28, Clemson 17
Upset of the week
Teel: Averaging 26.5 points per game, Oklahoma State is on pace for its lowest-scoring season since 2005, Mike Gundy’s first year as the Cowboys’ coach after replacing Les Miles. But the Pokes also are on target for their best defensive season under Gundy, yielding 19.5 points per game. They’re unbeaten, ranked eighth nationally and catching 7 points on the road.
THE PICK: Oklahoma State 28, Iowa State 24
Barber: UCLA hasn’t beaten Oregon since 2017 and that streak won’t end this weekend. Maybe I’m falling love with the fact that the Ducks are ranked or the lingering memory of their win over Ohio State, but I’m backing the quack in this one. Anthony Brown has a big game in this one.
THE PICK: Oregon 38, UCLA 34
McFarling: Look past that glittering 6-0 record and you’ll see a Wake Forest team that’s covered just twice this season and is 1-5 ATS in its past six games as a favorite. The Black Knights (+3 here) have covered in four straight as an underdog and five of six as a home pup.
THE PICK: Army 28, Wake Forest 24
Conlin: Houston keeps powering through AAC opponents. A soft schedule has the Cougars contending for the conference title, but East Carolina has looked much improved this fall. Mike Houston’s bunch pulls the upset as a two-touchdown underdog.
THE PICK: East Carolina 38, Houston 35
