College roundup: Tuimoloau sparks 28-point 4th as Ohio St beats Penn St 44-31

J.T. Tuimoloau had a strip sack to set up No. 2 Ohio State for a separation-score in the fourth quarter and added a pick-6 to cap a spectacular performance by the defensive end as the Buckeyes erased a fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31 Saturday in State College, Pa.

C.J. Stroud found his groove for Ohio State in the fourth quarter and finished with 354 yards passing as the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak in the rivalry to six in a row — none by more than 13 points.

As has often been the case when these teams get together lately, the Buckeyes were a double-digit favorite and the Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) played them tough.

In this case, though, Penn State didn’t just hang around. The Nittany Lions went up 21-16 with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter on a tough 1-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen on fourth down.

Ohio State outscored Penn State 28-3 the rest of the way, with Tuimoloau providing the key play after the Buckeyes went up 23-21.

Former Hopewell High School star TreVeyon Henderson scored twice in Ohio State’s fourth-quarter outburst, including a 41-yard run 35 seconds after Penn State took the lead. He added a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left to make it 37-24.

No. 1 Georgia 42, Florida 20: Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare in Jacksonville, Fla.

The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game. But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Stetson Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

No. 7 TCU 41, West Virginia 31: Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes, Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score and TCU used big plays on offense in Morgantown, W.Va. The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) didn’t need a comeback from a double-digit deficit like they did in their two previous games. Duggan staked TCU to a 28-21 halftime lead and that held up. Duggan finished 16 of 28 for 341 yards.

No. 8 Oregon 42, California 24: Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores in Berkeley, Calif., for Oregon’s seventh straight win. The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) broke open the game with three TDs in a span of less than 7 minutes of game time spanning halftime. Nix threw for 412 yards and accounted for six touchdowns combined through the air or on the ground.

No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0: Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns and Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score as homestanding Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the fourth quarter. The star quarterback did not return to the game. Kansas State finished with 495 yards of offense and held Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2), which had been the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense at 44.7 points per game, to just 217 yards.

No. 17 Illinois 26, Nebraska 9: Chase Brown rushed for 149 yards and scored on consecutive series in the second quarter in Lincoln, Neb. The Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) won a sixth straight game for the first time since 2011 and secured their first winning regular-season record since 2007. Nebraska (3-5, 2-3) lost quarterback Casey Thompson to an injury in the second quarter. It committed four turnovers and lost its 20th straight game against a Top 25 opponent.

UCF 25, No. 20 Cincinnati 21: RJ Harvey’s 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining propelled UCF to victory in Orlando, Fla. Harvey’s go-ahead TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by Mikey Keene. The backup quarterback was 4 for 4 for 57 yards on the drive. Cincinnati (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic) took a 21-18 lead with 3:04 remaining.

Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10: Brady Cook ran for a touchdown and directed three long, first-half scoring drives as Missouri built a 17-0 lead on the way to its fourth straight win over South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. Receiver Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards while the Tigers’ defense had 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and held the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) to 203 yards. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3) won their second straight.

ACC

Louisville 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 21: Fueled by an opportunistic defense, Louisville used a 35-point third quarter to knock off in Louisville, Ky. The Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 ACC) forced eight turnovers, all of which came in the second half. Louisville forced six turnovers in the third quarter as coach Scott Satterfield took his first win against a top 10 team.

Kei’Trel Clark’s 46-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Louisville a 20-14 lead 47 seconds into the second half. The period ended with a 90-yard pick six by Quincy Riley to provide Louisville with a 34-point lead.

According to ESPN, Wake Forest was the first team in at least 15 years to commit eight turnovers in a half.

Notre Dame 41, No. 16 Syracuse 24: Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, and tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally in Syracuse, N.Y.

Notre Dame (5-3) has won five of six since opening the season with two losses and has 26 consecutive regular-season wins against ACC opponents.

Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 16: Jordan Travis wasn’t sharp at times but still completed 23 of 38 passes for a career-best 396 yards and three touchdowns as Florida State routed Georgia Tech in Tallahassee, Fla. Travis connected with Johnny Wilson on a 78-yard TD, Lawrance Toafili on a 62-yard TD and Ja’Khi Douglas on a 24-yard TD as the Seminoles (5-3, 3-3) halted a three-game losing streak.

Connecticut 13, Boston College 3: Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College in East Hartford, Conn., for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the Huskies get their first win against the Eagles in 15 tries (1-12-2). It was also the school’s first victory over a Power Five program since 2016.