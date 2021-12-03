College sports notes: Notre Dame promotes Freeman, 35, to replace Kelly as coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has completed a whirlwind coaching search that never seriously left campus, promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to coach of the Fighting Irish on Friday.
Freeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Brian Kelly’s surprising departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame posted a video on social media of Freeman being introduced to the team at a morning workout for the first time as head coach.
In a statement, Freeman said he was “eternally grateful” to both Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins and Swarbrick for the opportunity.
Notre Dame officials acted fast to keep most of its staff together, with Kelly interested in bringing Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, recruiting coordinator Mike Elston, strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis and others to Baton Rouge. Promoting Freeman was the final piece of the puzzle on Friday.
Turgeon out as Maryland hoops coach
Mark Turgeon’s tenure at Maryland is over, less than a month after the start of his 11th season at the helm.
Again, the Terrapins were struggling to reach their potential — although the abrupt change still came with a jolt, just eight games into the 2021-22 campaign.
Maryland announced Friday that Turgeon was stepping down, and the athletic department described the move as a mutual decision. Assistant Danny Manning was made interim coach for the rest of the season.
When he took over, Turgeon had the challenging task of replacing Gary Williams, who led the Terrapins to their only national title in men’s basketball in 2002. Turgeon mostly kept Maryland relevant in both the ACC and Big Ten, but the program never reached its previous heights.
The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn’t gone further. The Terps began this season ranked in the Top 25, but a loss at home to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night dropped them to 5-3 on the season.
Kansas State: The Wildcats dumped offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and tight ends coach Jason Ray.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said the two assistant coaches, whose contracts were due to expire in February, would not be retained for the bowl season. Kansas State finished 7-5 and should learn its bowl destination on Sunday.
Former Heisman Trophy finalist Collin Klein, who had been working with Kansas State quarterbacks, will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the bowl game.
Nebraska: Mickey Joseph, who coached wide receivers the last five seasons at LSU, will return to Nebraska as receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach under Scott Frost.
Frost, who announced Joseph’s hiring Friday, still is looking to fill three other vacancies on his coaching staff following a 3-9 season.
Montana State: starting quarterback Matthew McKay entered the NCAA transfer portal just two days before the eighth-seeded Bobcats were to play UT Martin in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Possible replacement starters include Tommy Mellot or the team’s 2019 starter, Tucker Rovig. Troy Anderson, an all-conference linebacker who was an All-American quarterback for the Bobcats in 2018, could also see some time on offense.