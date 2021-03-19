Colleges roundup for March 19

Hampden-Sydney amassed 513 yards of total offense, including 336 through the air, and improved to 3-0 this season with a 43-12 victory over Guilford in ODAC football action on Friday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C.

Robby Tew completed 14 of 24 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers. Ed Newman was Tew’s favorite target on the day, catching four passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Blake Page added three receptions for 79 yards and a score.

On the ground, Melik Frost had 67 yards and two scores, and Cole Becker added 65 yards.

Guilford (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) was led by Teddy Gassert, who completed 12 of 27 passes for 174 yards and an interception.

Randolph-Macon 52, Shenandoah 38: Presley Egbers rumbled for 174 yards and a score on 19 attempts and completed 15 or 25 passes for 153 yards and two more scores as the Yellow Jackets rallied from a 17-14 second-quarter deficit to roll past the host Hornets.

Nick Hale had two rushing scores and Justin DeLeon added another for Hampden-Sydney (3-0), and David Wallis and Joey Hunt caught touchdown receptions in the win.

Rashadeen Byrd Jr. ran for 143 yards and three scores for Shenandoah (0-3).