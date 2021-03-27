Colleges roundup: Richmond wins on 'balk-off' as part of doubleheader sweep

A balk charged to Longwood pitcher Dillon Champagne in the bottom of the ninth brought home UR’s Chris Rinaldi, awarding UR a 5-4 victory with a rare game-winning balk in the front end of a doubleheader sweep at Pitt Field on Saturday.

A groundout from Johnny Hipsman tied the game 4-4 in the ninth and moved Rinaldi to third base, setting him up for his game-winning stroll to home plate shortly after.

Dominic Toso homered and collected three hits in the Game 1 win.

Jacob Marcus tossed five one-hit innings in relief during Richmond’s 10-5 victory in Game 2. He struck out five.

Rinaldi and Wyatt Ulrich tallied three hits and two RBIs apiece in the second win for the Spiders (9-4). Toso had two hits, three runs and two RBIs.

Hayden Harris and Cullan Wadsworth homered in Game 1 for Longwood (8-13), and Jack Schnell homered in Game 2.

Virginia 4, Miami 0: Lefty starter Andrew Abbott delivered eight shutout innings as the Cavaliers blanked the Hurricanes in Charlottesville.

Abbott (2-4) struck out seven batters and allowed seven total base runners in a much-needed league victory for UVA (10-12, 4-10 ACC).