Colleges roundup: Richmond wins on 'balk-off' as part of doubleheader sweep

A balk charged to Longwood pitcher Dillon Champagne in the bottom of the ninth brought home UR’s Chris Rinaldi, awarding UR a 5-4 victory with a rare game-winning balk in the front end of a doubleheader sweep at Pitt Field on Saturday.
A groundout from Johnny Hipsman tied the game 4-4 in the ninth and moved Rinaldi to third base, setting him up for his game-winning stroll to home plate shortly after.
Dominic Toso homered and collected three hits in the Game 1 win.
Jacob Marcus tossed five one-hit innings in relief during Richmond’s 10-5 victory in Game 2. He struck out five.
Rinaldi and Wyatt Ulrich tallied three hits and two RBIs apiece in the second win for the Spiders (9-4). Toso had two hits, three runs and two RBIs.
Hayden Harris and Cullan Wadsworth homered in Game 1 for Longwood (8-13), and Jack Schnell homered in Game 2.
Virginia 4, Miami 0: Lefty starter Andrew Abbott delivered eight shutout innings as the Cavaliers blanked the Hurricanes in Charlottesville.
Abbott (2-4) struck out seven batters and allowed seven total base runners in a much-needed league victory for UVA (10-12, 4-10 ACC).
Virginia had only one hit, but it came on a bases-clearing triple from Devin Ortiz in the fifth inning. He came around to score on the play on an errant throw by Miami (11-8, 6-7), which had four errors.
No. 12 Virginia Tech 8, No. 14 Pittsburgh 4: Anthony Simonelli earned his second victory of the year, striking out seven batters across five one-run innings, as the Hokies downed the host Panthers.
TJ Rumfield had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the offense for Virginia Tech (12-8, 8-6 ACC). Kevin Madden and Carson Jones also drove in two runs apiece.
Ron Washington Jr. had two hits and three RBIs for Pitt (12-7, 8-6).