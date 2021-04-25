Colleges roundup: UR secures top seed in SoCon men's lacrosse tournament

Ryan Lanchbury tied his own Southern Conference single-game record with 12 points Sunday as No. 14 Richmond secured the top seed in the SoCon men’s lacrosse tournament with a 21-8 victory over Mercer in Atlanta.

Lanchbury recorded five goals and seven assists for the Spiders (6-4, 5-0), who can clinch the SoCon regular-season title with a victory Saturday at home against Air Force. The SoCon tournament will be held May 5 and 7 at Robins Stadium.

Richie Connell added five goals, Dalton Young netted four and Ryan Dunn three for the Spiders. Patrick Marks paced Mercer (5-7, 2-3) with three goals.

College baseball

Duke 7, Virginia 4: Four home runs powered the Blue Devils to an ACC road victory over the Cavaliers.

Peter Matt’s solo shot in the sixth inning and two-run blast in the eighth put Duke (18-18, 9-15) up for good and helped the Blue Devils avoid a three-game sweep. In all, Duke homered eight times in the three games.

Zach Gelof went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Virginia (19-19, 11-16), which twice rallied from early deficits to knot the score at 3 in the second inning and at 4 in the fifth.