Colleges roundup: UVA wins first-round matchup in NCAA men's tennis tournament

Serving as a host team in Charlottesville, UVA cruised to a 4-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA men’s tennis tournament on Saturday.
No. 1 doubles pair Carl Soderland and William Woodall and No. 3 tandem Jeffery von der Schulenburg and Inaki Montes sealed the doubles point for UVA.
The back end of the lineup took care of business quickly in the singles matches. No. 3 Montes was first to finish, winning 6-0, 6-0. No. 5 Gianni Ross won with the same score, and No. 6 Woodall capped the team victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win.
The Cavaliers, the tournament’s fifth seed, will face Stanford at noon Sunday in the second round. The Cardinal, who beat LSU in the first round, have claimed 17 NCAA men’s tennis championships — the only program with more is Southern California (21).
Virginia Tech dropped its opener to Texas Tech 4-2. The Hokies claimed the doubles point and No. 1 singles player Mitch Harper defeated Parker Wynn 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), but the Aggies took the No. 2 through No. 5 singles matches to take the win.
The UVA women took down Tennessee 4-2 to advance to the Sweet 16. The Cavaliers took two of three doubles matches and three of five completed singles matches. UVA will next face Georgia in Orlando, Fla.
Old Dominion’s women fell 4-0 to top-seeded North Carolina in their second-round matchup.
Baseball
VCU 9, Saint Louis 8 (10): After blowing a five-run lead, the Rams buckled down for a victory in extra innings over the Billikens in the first game of a doubleheader in Saint Louis, Mo.
VCU (31-14, 11-3 Atlantic 10) led 8-3 entering the bottom of the sixth. Saint Louis (15-26, 5-5) scored one in the fifth, three in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings.
Connor Hujsak was placed on second base to start the 10th inning. He advanced on a wild pitch, and he came home to score on a fielder’s choice from Steven Carpenter. Campbell Ellis (5-1) retired the side in order in the bottom of the 10th to close out the game for the Rams.
Tyler Locklear and Liam Hibbits tallied three hits apiece for VCU. Locklear drove in three.
The Rams defeated the Billikens 19-4 in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Friday night, following a 14-6 win in Game 1.
Virginia Tech 7-3, Toledo 1-2: A game-winning sacrifice fly from former St. Christopher’s star Nick Biddison sealed a doubleheader sweep for the Hokies over the Rockets in Blacksburg.
In Game 1, TJ Rumfield homered, and the Hokies (26-17) stole six bases. Peyton Alford (2-4) allowed one run over 5ª innings to earn the win. He struck out eight and walked three.
Gavin Cross, Tanner Thomas and Kevin Madden each collected two hits for Virginia Tech.
Layne Schnitz-Paxton was charged with five runs over four innings in a loss for Toledo (14-25).
In Game 2, the Rockets led 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh. Thomas hit a solo homer to close the deficit to one, and Cross singled to tie the game in the eighth. The Hokies loaded the bases in the ninth to set up Biddison’s winning fly ball.
Anthony Simonelli allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings for the win.
Dayton 3-5, Richmond 2 -2: Benjamin Blackwell and Alex Brickman each homered and drove in two runs apiece as the Flyers completed a doubleheader sweep at Pitt Field.
In the first game, the Flyers (17-23, 7-4 A-10) homered twice and surged ahead in the seventh.
Richmond (16-11, 2-5) led 2-0 entering the final frame. Dominic Toso drove in both runs — first on a double play in the third and then a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
UR starter Jeremy Neff (1-2) was given the chance to complete the shutout, but a solo blast from Chris Cabrera and a two-run shot from Jay Curtis put Dayton, which committed five errors in the game, ahead for good.
In Game 2, Colby Wyatt (2-2) went the full seven innings, but he allowed five runs and took the loss. He struck out four, walked one and allowed eight hits.