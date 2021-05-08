Colleges roundup: UVA wins first-round matchup in NCAA men's tennis tournament

Gavin Cross, Tanner Thomas and Kevin Madden each collected two hits for Virginia Tech.

Layne Schnitz-Paxton was charged with five runs over four innings in a loss for Toledo (14-25).

In Game 2, the Rockets led 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh. Thomas hit a solo homer to close the deficit to one, and Cross singled to tie the game in the eighth. The Hokies loaded the bases in the ninth to set up Biddison’s winning fly ball.

Anthony Simonelli allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings for the win.

Dayton 3-5, Richmond 2 -2: Benjamin Blackwell and Alex Brickman each homered and drove in two runs apiece as the Flyers completed a doubleheader sweep at Pitt Field.

In the first game, the Flyers (17-23, 7-4 A-10) homered twice and surged ahead in the seventh.

Richmond (16-11, 2-5) led 2-0 entering the final frame. Dominic Toso drove in both runs — first on a double play in the third and then a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

UR starter Jeremy Neff (1-2) was given the chance to complete the shutout, but a solo blast from Chris Cabrera and a two-run shot from Jay Curtis put Dayton, which committed five errors in the game, ahead for good.