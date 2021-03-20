Colleges roundup: UVA women win NCAA swimming and diving title

Virginia’s women totaled 491 points — 137 more than runner-up Texas — en route to the NCAA swimming and diving championship in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday.
It marked the first national women’s swimming and diving title from UVA or any Atlantic Coast Conference program.
Paige Madden led the effort for the Cavaliers with three individual titles: the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard free and 1,650-yard free. She also helped UVA win the 800-yard freestyle relay.
Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass also added wins.
It’s the 28th national championship across all sports at Virginia.
Men’s lacrosse
Richmond 17, Bellarmine 5: A week after a record-setting performance against VMI, UR’s Ryan Lanchbury and Richie Connell managed to rewrite the record books even further during a rout over the host Knights.
Lanchbury totaled 12 points to set a program and Southern Conference record for points scored in a game. His nine assists were also UR and Southern Conference records.
Connell scored seven goals, matching the program record set last week by Dalton Young. Connell also added two assists.
Young had four goals of his own in the conference win for Richmond (3-3, 2-0 SoCon).
Bellarmine (2-7, 0-1) led 3-2 after the first quarter.
No. 9 Virginia 14, Robert Morris 12: A four-goal run in the fourth quarter helped the Cavaliers pull out a close victory over the Colonials in Charlottesville.
Payton Cormier paced Virginia (6-2) with five goals and an assist. Alex Rode registered six saves in net.
Jimmy Perkins tallied a game-high 7 points (three goals, four assists) for Robert Morris (3-4). Ryan Smith added three goals and two assists, totaling 14 shots in the effort.
Baseball
No. 13 Virginia Tech 11, Clemson 3: Tanner Thomas, Cade Swisher and Fritz Genther all homered as the Hokies cruised past the host Tigers.
Jack Hurley totaled three hits and three runs for Virginia Tech (10-7, 6-5 ACC). Genther had three hits and four RBIs.
Jaison Heard earned the win, allowing two runs over 5ª innings of relief. Ty Olenchuk took the loss for Clemson (7-9, 2-6).
Pittsburgh 2, Virginia 1: Panthers starter Mitch Myers tossed a complete game, allowing just one run and stifling the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.
UVA (8-9) managed just three hits and a walk off Myers (2-2), who struck out five batters. Nic Kent drove in the Cavs’ lone run in the third inning.
David Yanni and Bryce Hulett drove in runs for Pitt (10-4).
Old Dominion 4, Richmond 3: Chris Rinaldi cleared the bases with a bases-loaded double in the second inning, but the Monarchs pulled ahead in the fifth inning and took the victory at Pitt Field.
ODU’s Carter Trice hit a two-run homer off UR starter Jeremy Neff to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth. A wild pitch later in the inning gave the Monarchs the lead.
Neff (1-1) took the loss, allowing all four runs over 4ª innings. Colby Wyatt provided 4⅓ scoreless innings of relief after the fifth-inning wild pitch.
Liberty 3, VCU 2: Aaron Anderson delivered a game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth to give the Flames a victory over the Rams in Lynchburg.
Liberty’s Gray Betts drew a walk to start the frame and scored all the way from first on the double down the right field line.
Danny Watson took the loss for the Rams (9-8), who collected just five hits — all singles.