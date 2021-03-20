Colleges roundup: UVA women win NCAA swimming and diving title

David Yanni and Bryce Hulett drove in runs for Pitt (10-4).

Old Dominion 4, Richmond 3: Chris Rinaldi cleared the bases with a bases-loaded double in the second inning, but the Monarchs pulled ahead in the fifth inning and took the victory at Pitt Field.

ODU’s Carter Trice hit a two-run homer off UR starter Jeremy Neff to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth. A wild pitch later in the inning gave the Monarchs the lead.

Neff (1-1) took the loss, allowing all four runs over 4ª innings. Colby Wyatt provided 4⅓ scoreless innings of relief after the fifth-inning wild pitch.

Liberty 3, VCU 2: Aaron Anderson delivered a game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth to give the Flames a victory over the Rams in Lynchburg.

Liberty’s Gray Betts drew a walk to start the frame and scored all the way from first on the double down the right field line.