Colleges roundup: VCU tennis teams fall in NCAAs

Both the men’s and women’s VCU tennis teams fell in their opening-round NCAA tournament matchups on Friday, with the men falling 4-1 to Ohio State in Winston-Salem, N.C., and the women losing to N.C. State 4-0 in Raleigh, N.C.

The lone point came in a singles victory from Rayane Stable in the men’s No. 4 match. He defeated Ohio State’s Justin Boulais 6-4, 6-1. The No. 3 men’s doubles team of Charles Bertimon and Quintin Coulaud earned a 6-3 win, but the Rams’ other two doubles pairs lost, including the 81st-ranked tandem of Stable and Inigo Torre Martin, who fell 7-5.

The women couldn’t take a set or match off of the host Wolfpack, but No. 3 doubles pair Alessia Ciucal and Shivani Manjanna were winning 4-3 before the other doubles results nullified the need for that match to continue. Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado was down in the second set in a matchup against sixth-ranked Anna Rogers. The unfinished result maintains the Ram’s 14-match win streak to end her senior season.

Old Dominion advanced in the first round of the women’s tournament with a 4-2 win over Arkansas. The Monarchs face top-ranked UNC at 4 p.m. Saturday. James Madison’s women fell 4-0 to Tennessee.

The Virginia Tech men play their first-round matchup against Texas Tech at 10 a.m. Saturday.