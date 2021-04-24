Colleges roundup: Virginia Tech upsets No. 7 UVA in women's lacrosse

Virginia Tech had never beaten rival UVA at Klockner Stadium. It hadn’t beaten an ACC opponent yet this season.
Senior Paige Petty and a big first half changed all that Saturday.
Petty scored six times and the Hokies built an eight-goal halftime lead on their way to a 20-15 win over No. 7 Virginia in Charlottesville.
“That win was huge for us,” said Virginia Tech coach John Sung. “Our kids played well today. We played as a team and our offense was clicking and in sync which was great to see with 10 assists on the 20 goals.”
UVA led the all-time series 24-2 going into Saturday and was 14-0 against the Hokies in Charlottesville. Tech (5-10, 1-8 ACC) had not defeated a ranked ACC opponent on the road since a 2017 win at Duke.
Freshmen Mackenzie Hoag and Morgan Schwab each scored three times for the Cavaliers (8-7, 3-7), who lost their fifth straight. Their 15 goals were the most Virginia has scored in an ACC game this season.
The Cavaliers had beaten Tech 12-10 on Feb. 27 in Blacksburg. This time around, the game was never that close.
The Hokies jumped out to a 6-0 lead 8:48 into the game, with senior Sarah Lubnow scoring twice and getting an assist in that stretch.
Virginia trimmed its deficit to 18-12 with 10:44 left to play on junior Ashyln McGovern’s second goal of the game, but that would be as close as they would get in the second half.
Baseball
Virginia 4, Duke 3: The Cavaliers scored four runs in the second inning en route to a series-clinching victory over the Blue Devils at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville.
UVA starting pitcher Mike Vasil tossed six innings, allowing five hits, three runs and two walks for the Cavaliers (19-18, 11-15 ACC). He struck out six and improved to 6-3 this season.
Zack Gelof collected a pair of hits, a run and an RBI for the UVA offense.
RJ Schreck homered for the Blue Devils (17-18, 8-15).