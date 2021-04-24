Colleges roundup: Virginia Tech upsets No. 7 UVA in women's lacrosse

Virginia Tech had never beaten rival UVA at Klockner Stadium. It hadn’t beaten an ACC opponent yet this season.

Senior Paige Petty and a big first half changed all that Saturday.

Petty scored six times and the Hokies built an eight-goal halftime lead on their way to a 20-15 win over No. 7 Virginia in Charlottesville.

“That win was huge for us,” said Virginia Tech coach John Sung. “Our kids played well today. We played as a team and our offense was clicking and in sync which was great to see with 10 assists on the 20 goals.”

UVA led the all-time series 24-2 going into Saturday and was 14-0 against the Hokies in Charlottesville. Tech (5-10, 1-8 ACC) had not defeated a ranked ACC opponent on the road since a 2017 win at Duke.

Freshmen Mackenzie Hoag and Morgan Schwab each scored three times for the Cavaliers (8-7, 3-7), who lost their fifth straight. Their 15 goals were the most Virginia has scored in an ACC game this season.

The Cavaliers had beaten Tech 12-10 on Feb. 27 in Blacksburg. This time around, the game was never that close.