Colleges roundup: VMI football 3-0 for first time in 30 years; UR lacrosse sets program scoring record

LEXINGTON — For the first time since Ronald Reagan was in the White House, the VMI football team has a 3-0 record.

The Keydets squashed Mercer 41-14 on Saturday at Foster Stadium to remain spotless during their spring season.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said senior quarterback Reece Udinski, who completed 26 of 36 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown. “We’re 3-0 and everyone’s really happy.”

The Keydets have a 3-0 overall record for the first time since 1981. The Keydets started 4-0 in that 1981 season, beating Western Carolina, Army, William & Mary and The Citadel en route to a 6-3-1 mark.

That 1981 campaign was the last time VMI finished a season with a winning record. That also was the final year VMI played major college football before dropping down to the FCS level.

VMI is also 3-0 in Southern Conference play this spring. This is the first time VMI has won its first three conference games since that 1981 season.

The Keydets could crack the FCS Top 25 media poll Monday for the first time in their history. VMI was first in the “also receiving votes” category of last Monday’s poll.