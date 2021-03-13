Colleges roundup: VMI football 3-0 for first time in 30 years; UR lacrosse sets program scoring record

LEXINGTON — For the first time since Ronald Reagan was in the White House, the VMI football team has a 3-0 record.
The Keydets squashed Mercer 41-14 on Saturday at Foster Stadium to remain spotless during their spring season.
“I’m at a loss for words,” said senior quarterback Reece Udinski, who completed 26 of 36 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown. “We’re 3-0 and everyone’s really happy.”
The Keydets have a 3-0 overall record for the first time since 1981. The Keydets started 4-0 in that 1981 season, beating Western Carolina, Army, William & Mary and The Citadel en route to a 6-3-1 mark.
That 1981 campaign was the last time VMI finished a season with a winning record. That also was the final year VMI played major college football before dropping down to the FCS level.
VMI is also 3-0 in Southern Conference play this spring. This is the first time VMI has won its first three conference games since that 1981 season.
The Keydets could crack the FCS Top 25 media poll Monday for the first time in their history. VMI was first in the “also receiving votes” category of last Monday’s poll.
Mercer — which, unlike VMI, played three nonleague games last fall — fell to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the SoCon.
The Keydets led 17-0 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters.
Udinski, in his final season at VMI before joining Maryland as a graduate transfer, was given the fourth quarter off.
VMI had 470 yards of total offense, including 212 on the ground.
Junior Korey Bridy (L.C. Bird) rushed for 113 yards and one TD on 27 carries.
Men’s lacrosse
No. 19 Richmond 23, VMI 6: After falling to top-ranked Duke last week, the Spiders rebounded with a record-setting performance in a victory over the Keydets in Lexington.
The Spiders’ 23 goals set a program record for a single game, surpassing the previous mark of 21 they set in 2015 against NJIT. Dalton Young led the way with his seven goals, also a program record, and Jacob Griffin set team benchmarks with 22 face-off wins and 16 ground balls.
Tyler Shoults tallied two goals and three assists, Ryan Lanchbury had two goals and two assists and Kevin Todd added a goal and three assists for UR (2-3, 1-0 SoCon) in its conference opener.
Scout Ripley scored twice for the Keydets (1-2, 0-1), who scored half their goals in the first quarter.
Baseball
No. 18 Virginia Tech 5, Florida State: Hokies starter Chris Gerard delivered seven strong innings as part of a shutout effort against the Seminoles in Blacksburg.
Gerard (2-1) allowed only five base runners (two hits, two walks, one hit-by-pitch) and punched out eight FSU batters. Matthew Siverling handled the last two innings and closed the game with little difficulty.
Jack Hurley tallied two hits, including a fifth-inning solo home run, for the Hokies (9-4, 5-3 ACC). Fritz Genther doubled and stole a base.
No base runners made it past second base for Florida State (5-6, 3-5), which committed three errors on defense.
Notre Dame 12, Virginia 4: A five-run fifth inning from the Fighting Irish doomed the host Cavaliers in a defeat at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville.
UVA starter Griff McGarry lasted 3ª innings, allowing three runs. Reliever Paul Kosanovich (0-1) was handed the loss, being charged with four runs (two earned) and recording just two outs.
Kyle Teel hit his first homer of the year for the Cavaliers (7-7, 2-6 ACC).
Jack Brannigan collected four hits and a steal, and Brooks Coetzee homered for Notre Dame (6-2, 6-2 ACC).
Towson 8, VCU 7: Steven Carpenter’s four hits led the Rams in a back-and-forth game at The Diamond, but the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the ninth to break through against host VCU.
The Rams took the lead at four different points and carried a 7-5 lead into the ninth inning. Towson’s Noah Cabrera homered off VCU’s Edwin Serrano (0-2) to tie the game 7-7, and a single from Danny Bacerra gave the Tigers the lead. The Rams put a pair of runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth but failed to score.
Tyler Locklear homered in the first for VCU (7-7).
Seven different players stole a base for Towson (2-12).