Coming off ACL tear, guard Jarren McAllister is back in mix for VCU

The news hit shortly after the final buzzer.
Following VCU’s game at Penn State last Dec. 2, coach Mike Rhoades revealed that Jarren McAllister tore an ACL, a season-ending injury in his left knee.
It ended what could’ve been an ascendant sophomore season for the explosive, hard-nosed guard from Wake Forest, N.C. He underwent successful surgery the following week, then began the lengthy recovery process.
It was disappointing news for the Rams, losing a player who showed promising flashes of his ability over 16 games as a freshman in 2019-20.
But the first thing that came to McAllister’s mind at the time was, “What can I do now to make sure my team is in the right mindset?” He didn’t want his injury to affect the team.
“I wanted to make sure everyone else's heads were right, and focus on the season. Because they got to be ready to step up,” McAllister said this past Thursday. “But another thing that was on my mind was just to understand it's God's timing. And not everything is going to play out how I want it to play out. And I took it as a learning opportunity while I was doing rehab."
McAllister went on to impact with his energy and by being a great teammate, Rhoades said, during a campaign in which VCU reached the Atlantic 10 title game and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
Behind the scenes, McAllister worked through a rehab process that was slow and methodical at times.
But the process sped up over the summer, and McAllister has been full go for about a month now.
He’s back in the mix for the Rams, who begin official preseason practices on Tuesday, six weeks ahead of their Nov. 9 season opener against Saint Peter’s.
"I should have the most energy on the team, with being out for the past year. ... I can't wait to see what our team does and how we grow together," McAllister said.
As a freshman, McAllister's playing time increased as the season progressed. He played in 13 of VCU’s 18 A-10 games, and averaged 9.3 minutes over his final eight appearances, compared to an average of five minutes in his first eight games.
He’s physical with notable athleticism, able to finish inside with aplomb. He showed off his explosiveness during a preseason dunk contest last fall, too. He won, clearing 6-7 teammate Jamir Watkins on the dunk that netted him his highest score.
But the day before the Rams left for the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., last last November, McAllister felt something in his left knee on a move he did in a practice.
He attempted to play through it. But he battled swelling and, to be safe, the Rams didn’t play McAllister at all in their three Crossover Classic games.
When VCU returned to Richmond, McAllister tried to practice on the knee again.
“And then I landed wrong and then we decided to go get an MRI,” McAllister said. “And they told me that I tore my ACL completely, and I had a partial tear in my meniscus."
That led up to Rhoades’ announcement about McAllister following the Penn State game, which was the Rams’ first contest after the Crossover Classic.
McAllister, coming off surgery, was on crutches for a couple of months and had to wear a brace on his knee. For him, the spring semester consisted of strictly rehab.
Meanwhile, McAllister felt he grew as a leader during that time — sidelined as the Rams navigated their A-10 schedule. He came to understand that his role doesn’t have to be limited to playing.
“And I can have a bigger role as far as using my voice and motivating teammates and making sure they're in the right mindset,” McAllister said. “So that was my focus while I was sitting on the sideline — making sure everyone was engaged and just being as much of a support I can, off the court."
Over the summer, during VCU’s offseason training period, McAllister progressed to the point in which he could begin a jumping program and lift weights with his teammates. Workouts were focused on strengthening his hips, his ankles and the muscles in his knee that connect to his ACL.
And more recently, since 6-4, 205 pounder returned to the court in full capacity, Rhoades has seen explosive moments.
“His athleticism, his nose for the ball definitely helps us for sure,” Rhoades said.
In that vein, McAllister said his top two goals as a redshirt sophomore this season are to make the A-10 all-defensive team and to be the best rebounding guard in the league.
Off the court, McAllister has settled into a psychology major. His experience the past 10 months has tied into his studies. He had mental challenges as he worked his way back from injury, but he had to make sure to center himself and stay in the present.
“That's what really got me through the whole process really,” McAllister said. “And understand timing is everything, for real. Like it's really God's plan."
From what he’s seen from the Rams to this point of the offseason, McAllister said he loves the group's mindset.
The team is in attack mode, McAllister said, and everyone is on the same page.
And now, finally, he can contribute directly again.
“I'm beyond excited,” McAllister said.
