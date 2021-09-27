Coming off ACL tear, guard Jarren McAllister is back in mix for VCU

When VCU returned to Richmond, McAllister tried to practice on the knee again.

“And then I landed wrong and then we decided to go get an MRI,” McAllister said. “And they told me that I tore my ACL completely, and I had a partial tear in my meniscus."

That led up to Rhoades’ announcement about McAllister following the Penn State game, which was the Rams’ first contest after the Crossover Classic.

McAllister, coming off surgery, was on crutches for a couple of months and had to wear a brace on his knee. For him, the spring semester consisted of strictly rehab.

Meanwhile, McAllister felt he grew as a leader during that time — sidelined as the Rams navigated their A-10 schedule. He came to understand that his role doesn’t have to be limited to playing.

“And I can have a bigger role as far as using my voice and motivating teammates and making sure they're in the right mindset,” McAllister said. “So that was my focus while I was sitting on the sideline — making sure everyone was engaged and just being as much of a support I can, off the court."