Coming off consecutive losses, VCU finds itself close but not 'close enough' yet

When VCU coach Mike Rhoades looks at his group to this point, he sees that the team is close to where it could be.
“But we're not close enough,” he said Friday.
That, in a nutshell, was how Tuesday’s matchup with Davidson played out. The Wildcats have been the frontrunner in the Atlantic 10 to this point.
The Rams expect to be a part of that contending pack and on Tuesday put themselves in a position to be the first team in two months to beat Davidson, to hand the Wildcats (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10) their first loss in league play.
But, ultimately, the final five minutes of the game showcased the gap that exists at this point of the season between where VCU is and where it wants to be. VCU went 1 of 8 from the field in that span, to finish the game, and lost a 6-point lead in a 63-61 defeat.
Afterward “finish,” was a word of emphasis — the Rams have to be better in that area, Rhoades said. In games against the top-tier competition in the league, the importance of that is magnified.
So Tuesday provided more material for VCU to learn from, and a Rams (10-6, 3-2) team that’s now suffered consecutive losses will try to rebound Saturday, against visiting Saint Joseph’s (8-8, 2-3). The teams tip off at 2:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center. The game will be broadcast on USA Network.
“You want to win every game and you want to win the next game,” Rhoades said. “And when you don't you're disappointed, No. 1.
“But you got to do something about it.”
What the Rams have done about it so far is respond in a positive manner in practice. Rhoades said he loved his teams’ approach in a return to practice on Thursday.
He thought, against Davidson, the Rams did well in getting downhill and in creating shots for each other. In the second half, 18 of VCU’s 33 points were scored in the paint. And the team assisted on all but three of its second-half baskets (10 of 13).
But then, as crunch time hit and the Wildcats staged a comeback, Rhoades felt the Rams got to a point in which they were trying to make plays — forcing matters.
“We got to make sure that we're executing plays down the stretch,” he said.
Still, after a wild final few minutes that included a KeShawn Curry basket wiped away by an offensive foul call and a lane violation that awarded Davidson an extra free throw try — that was made to put the group ahead — VCU had a chance.
Hyunjung Lee missed a second free throw attempt with 10.1 seconds left and the Rams got a final shot to tie or jump ahead. VCU had two possible plays in place for the final possession, and Rhoades opted to not call a timeout and allow the Wildcats to set their defense.
Point guard Ace Baldwin — who hit a game-winning shot at Dayton earlier this month — was a player the Rams wanted to have the ball in that situation. But he broke from the script, Rhoades said — he charged toward the rim and put up two off-balance attempts, that both careened off the side of the backboard. And the Wildcats held on.
"One thing I said to Ace, up at Dayton he made the play that was a shot. Sometimes you make the play that's the pass, or drawing a foul or keeping the ball hot late in the game,” Rhoades said. “Because you believe in what you do and you believe in what we do. And that's the learning.
“And, look, even in the pro game, the best players in the world have the ball at the end of the game and not make the right decision or miss a shot or lose the ball or whatever. Those are the growing pains of being that guy.”
The Saint Joseph’s team VCU will face Saturday can be dangerous — the Hawks opened league play with a 27-point win at Richmond, in which they shot 51.7% and limited the Spiders to 27.8%.
The team dropped its next three games, though, before beating George Washington on Wednesday.
Forward Taylor Funk is leading the A-10 with 2.9 3s a game, at a 42% clip. He had his first double-double of the season against GW, with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.
“We can't let them make a lot of 3s,” Rhoades said. “And we just can't let them do what they want on offense. We got to bring the press and the pressure.”
And, when it comes down to it, Saturday is another opportunity for VCU to try to get closer to becoming the team it wants to be.
Curry said Tuesday that he still believes the Rams are the A-10’s top dogs — but Rhoades said they have to show that.
“We're getting better. That's what I love,” Rhoades said. “And I think we have some resiliency about our team, because they're competitive guys.
“But now we got to find ways to win the next game, no matter what."
Note: VCU will retire former star Treveon Graham's jersey in a ceremony set to start about 15 minutes before Saturday's game.
