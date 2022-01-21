Coming off consecutive losses, VCU finds itself close but not 'close enough' yet

Point guard Ace Baldwin — who hit a game-winning shot at Dayton earlier this month — was a player the Rams wanted to have the ball in that situation. But he broke from the script, Rhoades said — he charged toward the rim and put up two off-balance attempts, that both careened off the side of the backboard. And the Wildcats held on.

"One thing I said to Ace, up at Dayton he made the play that was a shot. Sometimes you make the play that's the pass, or drawing a foul or keeping the ball hot late in the game,” Rhoades said. “Because you believe in what you do and you believe in what we do. And that's the learning.

“And, look, even in the pro game, the best players in the world have the ball at the end of the game and not make the right decision or miss a shot or lose the ball or whatever. Those are the growing pains of being that guy.”

The Saint Joseph’s team VCU will face Saturday can be dangerous — the Hawks opened league play with a 27-point win at Richmond, in which they shot 51.7% and limited the Spiders to 27.8%.

The team dropped its next three games, though, before beating George Washington on Wednesday.