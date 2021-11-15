Coming off Final Four season, No. 15 Houston offers a stiff test for UVA basketball

Kyler Edwards and Roberts also rank 1-2 in the conference in defensive rebounds, combining for 14.5 per game.

“They’re fierce on the offensive glass,” said Bennett. “They attack the glass.”

Conversely, Bennett’s club has struggled in that area through two games, giving up 21 offensive rebounds combined to Navy and Radford.

“That’s not the most comforting stat heading into what we’re going to,” said Bennett. “It’s a war on the glass. That’s what high level basketball is about. It’s played on the glass. We’re going to get a taste of that coming into the next couple of practices and then going to Houston.”

And it isn’t just second-chance points that have Houston averaging 81 points per game. The Cougars, in their seventh season under Kelvin Sampson – the former Houston Rockets, Indiana and Oklahoma coach – have a pair of dynamic scorers in the backcourt with Edwards and Marcus Sasser, who is scoring a league-high 25.5 points per game.

“They challenge you in ways that you need to be challenged and grow from,” said Bennett. “We’ll have to go in there and, as we say, lace em up tight and be ready to play, and play our kind of game and see where we stand. We haven’t been on the road yet. This will be our first road game and so we’ll see where we’re at.”