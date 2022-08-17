Coming off historic run last year, VCU women's soccer enters this season with new look

Anna Bagley has seen the shift happen, right in front of her eyes.

Bagley was, previously, one of the youngest pieces in VCU’s lineup. She was surrounded by veterans — last year’s lineup, specifically, was laden with seniors.

And the preponderance of experience paid dividends, as the Rams reeled off a program-record-tying nine straight victories for a stretch of the season, and claimed their first Atlantic 10 regular-season title.

But then came the natural evolution that follows: VCU graduated almost a dozen players, including a majority of its starting lineup.

So Bagley, a redshirt junior, is now a veteran herself and one of those tasked with bringing younger players together.

“Using what I’ve learned on the field the past three years to share with them now,” said Bagley, an attacking midfielder who’s been a full-time starter for the Rams each of the past two seasons.

It’s a very different team, 10th-year coach Lindsey Martin said. And that’s not only in terms of personnel, but also in formation — something the Rams have tweaked heading into this year.

Still, Martin has been pleased with the early returns and is confident in her squad as VCU heads into its season opener at James Madison on Thursday, at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).

“I think that this group, they’re very smart kids,” Martin said. “They understand not only the on-field tactics that we’re trying to prepare them for but, off field, they understand how to make sure that they are organizing their life in such a way that they get enough sleep, they get enough preparation, they eat the right meals, and so that they’re at their best they can possibly be for us.”

The Rams’ attack in the historic last fall was characterized by balance. Former Clover Hill standout Samantha Jerabek had a team-high six goals, Emma Kershner was right behind her with five goals, then three players had three goals apiece (Aileen Guthrie, Bri Kropinack and Lana Golob).

But each of those players were seniors who have now departed, as was former Mills Godwin standout Lyndsey Gutzmer, who led the team with six assists last season.

The Rams had some players waiting in the wings, so are not extraordinarily young in some ways, even after the turnover, Martin said. But the current players form a tad different puzzle.

Martin has, during her tenure to this point, implemented a three-player front in attack. But, over the course of five exhibition games this past spring, VCU learned that it would be better suited with a two-player front.

It’s a big change, Martin said, but the team has adapted.

“It’s allowed all of us up front to be more creative," Bagley said.

VCU will have a bit of a rotation in those front two positions, Martin said. But starting there on Thursday will be junior Aisha Maughan and junior Milica Bulatovic, a newcomer who transferred from Northern Oklahoma College where she scored 41 goals in 33 career appearances.

As a whole, she feels the Rams are much less predictable in attack now than last year.

Bagley, one of VCU’s two preseason all-A-10 selections, is VCU’s leading returning goal scorer. She found the back of the net twice last fall, and also recorded a pair of assists.

She could take on a greater scoring contribution this year, but her central aim as the “No. 10” in VCU’s formation will continue to be putting teammates in positions to cash in.

“I like working hard to provide those opportunities for my teammates," she said.

Where VCU brought back the majority of its experience was in its back line — three of four starters returned there, with junior Natalia Santangelo, redshirt senior Emily Charen and graduate student Amber DiOrio, the Rams’ other preseason all-A-10 pick.

Rachael Senyk is stepping in at center back next to DiOrio, in place of Golob.

“They’re comfortable talking to each other, switching and just finding the right opportunities to then play forward and not forcing anything or making bad decisions,” Bagley said of the back line. “Which is going to be crucial in our season.”

Behind them, the Rams will have a new goalkeeper stepping in for another graduated piece in Grace Young. Whitney Horton and Allison Karpovich have competed for that starting spot with Horton receiving the majority of the time heading into the opener.

VCU led the A-10 with just 14 goals allowed last season, in 17 games.

Martin said, with the players who’ve graduated, the Rams — who were picked to finish fourth in the A-10 — could be considered a rebuilding team in some ways. But, even with a new look, they’re not, she said.

And after making history with the regular-season title last year, they’d like to make more this year, in the form of a first A-10 tournament title.

“I think we’re in a really good place,” Martin said, “and we’re going to surprise some people with how talented we are, and how deep we are as well.”