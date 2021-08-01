Coming off injury-riddled stretch, new Flying Squirrels pitcher Aaron Blair carries appreciation for opportunity to play

Aaron Blair views any opportunity he gets to step onto the mound and throw a baseball as something to to be grateful for.
He has great reason to not take it for granted. The game, just two years after a rapid rise to the majors, was taken away from him. A shoulder injury put the right-handed hurler on a long road of rehab.
Then, before he could make a return last year, he was released by the Diamondbacks organization after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down baseball.
Blair went on to land in one independent league, then another.
Finally, coming off yet another injury, Blair earned another opportunity in affiliated ball, with the Giants organization.
San Francisco acquired him on July 20, and he was assigned to the Flying Squirrels, the organization’s Double-A affiliate.
The 29 year old has since made two starts with Richmond. And baseball is something he’s taking in differently now than he did earlier in his career, seen through a lens colored by the adversity he’s experienced.
"Every day you don't know what's going to happen. What the situation's going to be like,” Blair said Sunday at The Diamond, before Richmond’s game against the visiting Bowie Baysox. “So I'm just here to have fun, and hopefully get people out."
In his two appearances with the Flying Squirrels so far, Blair, 6-5 and 220 pounds, has tossed five innings with five hits and three runs allowed. Each of the runs came in his debut on July 24 at the Akron RubberDucks. He threw three scoreless innings against Bowie on Friday.
Blair, a Las Vegas native, played college ball at Marshall. After a big summer in the prestigious Cape Cod League, followed by a standout junior season in 2013 with the Thundering Herd, he positioned himself as one of the premier MLB prospects in the country — the 41st-best by Baseball America’s account.
That June, he was selected No. 36 overall by the Diamondbacks, with a compensation pick between the first two rounds.
By 2015, he was the No. 3-ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks organization and reached Triple A.
He was traded to the Braves organization that December, with outfielder Ender Inciarte and infielder Dansby Swanson, for pitchers Shelby Miller and Gabe Speier. Then, after a strong start to the 2016 season with Triple-A Gwinnett, Blair was called up and made his major league debut that April.
Blair made 15 starts total with Atlanta in 2016, with a 7.59 ERA in 70 innings.
“It was a rough season for me, but I learned a lot about myself,” Blair said. “I learned a lot about the speed of the game at that level. And what I needed to do to be successful."
In 2017, aside from a July start with Atlanta, Blair spent the entire season in Gwinnett. That’s where his 2018 began, too. But in his first start of the year that April, the train derailed.
He can remember that it was the third inning. He threw one pitch that didn’t feel great. On the next, as he described, he tore up essentially everything in the front of his right shoulder.
He tore the subscapularis in the shoulder, and ruptured his anterior capsule. And though the Braves organization helped set him up with a physical therapist in Atlanta, he was released that May.
“First four or five months was probably the toughest part of the rehab, just trying to regain range of motion, strength. Basically learning how to use my arm again,” Blair said. “I spent 18 months trying to get ready to get back into affiliated ball. It was a long couple years."
Finally ready to get back, Blair was re-signed by the Diamondbacks organization in early 2020. But then the pandemic hit and he was released that May.
He pitched in Texas for Eastern Reyes del Tigre, as part of the independent Constellation Energy League, last summer. Simply getting back on the mound, being able to trust that his shoulder would be OK again, was a big step for him.
An opportunity back in an affiliated league didn’t materialize at the beginning of this year. But a connection from his time at Marshall helped him land with the West Virginia Power of the independent Atlantic League. Former Marshall teammate Arik Sikula is both a pitcher and an account executive for the Power.
There, however, in his second start, Blair broke his right foot going to cover first base.
But the West Virginia Power are managed by Mark Minicozzi, who was a longtime player in the Giants organization, including time in Richmond with the Flying Squirrels in 2012 and 2013. Minicozzi was in contact with the Giants’ current player development staff.
“And [Minicozzi] just called me one day and he was like, 'Hey, they need pitchers,’” Blair said.
Blair was a couple of days away from returning from the broken foot for the Power, after seven weeks. Instead, he signed with the Giants.
That brought him to Richmond, pitching with an affiliated club for the first time in three years.
“It's all about kind of just getting back out on the mound, regain feel,” Blair said. “Building endurance, pitch counts. So it's been a process but I'm glad to be here."
What’s kept Blair going through his at-times arduous journey is his love of the game, dating back to backyard wiffle ball games growing up. He still carries a passion for it, a desire to play.
In the wake of the past couple years, it perhaps means even more to him now. And with the Flying Squirrels, in the Giants organization, he’s back on a pathway that can carry him back to the majors.
"I just kind of want to grow as a pitcher,” Blair said. “Just kind of go out there, show the Giants what I have.
“And whatever opportunities come my way, I'll be ready for them."
