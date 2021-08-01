Coming off injury-riddled stretch, new Flying Squirrels pitcher Aaron Blair carries appreciation for opportunity to play

In 2017, aside from a July start with Atlanta, Blair spent the entire season in Gwinnett. That’s where his 2018 began, too. But in his first start of the year that April, the train derailed.

He can remember that it was the third inning. He threw one pitch that didn’t feel great. On the next, as he described, he tore up essentially everything in the front of his right shoulder.

He tore the subscapularis in the shoulder, and ruptured his anterior capsule. And though the Braves organization helped set him up with a physical therapist in Atlanta, he was released that May.

“First four or five months was probably the toughest part of the rehab, just trying to regain range of motion, strength. Basically learning how to use my arm again,” Blair said. “I spent 18 months trying to get ready to get back into affiliated ball. It was a long couple years."

Finally ready to get back, Blair was re-signed by the Diamondbacks organization in early 2020. But then the pandemic hit and he was released that May.

He pitched in Texas for Eastern Reyes del Tigre, as part of the independent Constellation Energy League, last summer. Simply getting back on the mound, being able to trust that his shoulder would be OK again, was a big step for him.