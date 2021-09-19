Coming off loss at Villanova, Richmond's focus will be on finishing

“I wanted to go for it [on fourth down],” said Huesman, whose team was on the Villanova 6 yard line at the time. “I was probably about this close. And then I was just letting the clock run down And then, ultimately, we were going to try to draw them offsides. We got too late to do that, so we just called the timeout and kicked it.”

A door was left cracked open, which the Wildcats then busted down. They racked up 195 yards of total offense — more than double what they had in the third quarter — on their final three drives, scoring three touchdowns to jump ahead and win.

The Spiders faced a third down from their own 25 with just under two minutes to play. A first down there could’ve ended it, a chance to run the clock out. Instead, they were forced to punt.

“Great teams get a first down and win the game,” Huesman said.

On that drive, UR attempted three consecutive passes. Villanova coach Mark Ferrante was ready to use his timeouts to stop the clock if the Spiders ran the ball, but didn’t have to.

“They did us a huge favor at the end of the game, throwing three passes and stopping the clock,” Ferrante said.

And with the ball back and 1:41 on the clock, the Wildcats scored the go-ahead touchdown.