Coming off loss at Villanova, Richmond's focus will be on finishing

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Following his team’s dramatic defeat at the hands of Villanova on Saturday, Richmond coach Russ Huesman was frank about what transpired.
The 12th-ranked Wildcats were the stronger performers for the majority of the game, he felt. Still, he believed, it was the 21st-ranked Spiders who should’ve walked away with the win.
After all, it was UR that held the biggest lead of the day — 14 points, with 9:02 to play. But a furious Villanova comeback wiped that away over the final five minutes of the game.
The Spiders went on to fall 34-27. It was a prime opportunity lost, a chance at a win over the Colonial Athletic Association’s third-highest-ranked team on the road to begin league play.
Now, instead of riding a high into Saturday’s noon showdown at Virginia Tech, UR’s focus in the week ahead will be on finishing games — something it couldn’t get done at Villanova.
“I think, especially defensively, now we can kind of see, Villanova's a really good team. They're ranked as high as they are for a reason,” defensive tackle Kobie Turner said. “And we played very solid defense for part of that game. So we know what we're able to do, now we just have to go out and execute on a play to play basis, and finish these football games."
The Wildcats, for the lion’s share of the fourth quarter, siphoned off a UR attack that had blossomed in the third quarter.
The Spiders’ 13-0 deficit heading into the third quarter could’ve, and perhaps felt, deeper than it was. But Aaron Dykes ran UR right back into the game with a 98-yard kickoff return to start the second half.
The Spiders seemed to draw confidence from that.
Suddenly, a group that was held to just 67 total yards in the first half was in business. The defense forced turnovers that didn’t come in the first half. And the offense stretched Villanova in ways it didn’t in the first half.
UR's Xavier Marshall nabbed a fumble recovery, and Aamir Hall corralled an interception.
Spiders quarterback Joe Mancuso dropped a dime into Isaac Brown in the end zone for UR’s go-ahead score, that made it 14-13 at the 12:33 mark of the third quarter.
And, on two occasions during the subsequent possession, Mancuso hit wide-open receivers for major gains. Nick Washington broke open down the middle of the field for a 44-yard reception. And Connor Deveney skirted freely along the right sideline for a 33-yard touchdown that pushed the Spiders’ lead to 21-13 with 7:04 left in the third quarter.
But if the Spiders stomped on the gas out of the halftime break, they slowly let off after that score. They were held to consecutive field goals, one at the end of the third quarter and one on their opening drive of the fourth quarter, that pushed their lead to 27-13. But the second field goal came in a situation Huesman, in hindsight, may have handled differently.
“I wanted to go for it [on fourth down],” said Huesman, whose team was on the Villanova 6 yard line at the time. “I was probably about this close. And then I was just letting the clock run down And then, ultimately, we were going to try to draw them offsides. We got too late to do that, so we just called the timeout and kicked it.”
A door was left cracked open, which the Wildcats then busted down. They racked up 195 yards of total offense — more than double what they had in the third quarter — on their final three drives, scoring three touchdowns to jump ahead and win.
The Spiders faced a third down from their own 25 with just under two minutes to play. A first down there could’ve ended it, a chance to run the clock out. Instead, they were forced to punt.
“Great teams get a first down and win the game,” Huesman said.
On that drive, UR attempted three consecutive passes. Villanova coach Mark Ferrante was ready to use his timeouts to stop the clock if the Spiders ran the ball, but didn’t have to.
“They did us a huge favor at the end of the game, throwing three passes and stopping the clock,” Ferrante said.
And with the ball back and 1:41 on the clock, the Wildcats scored the go-ahead touchdown.
Turner said he felt the Spiders played with a survivor’s mentality. In the end, they gave up too much ground.
And a team that looked as good as any in the third quarter couldn’t complete the job, a disappointment to start CAA play.
“We just got to finish,” Turner said. “and we have to close out.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr