Coming off spring shoulder surgery, veteran Liam Fornadel back up front for JMU

For James Madison, Liam Fornadel is a veteran in the truest sense.

The offensive lineman out of Wyckoff, N.J., arrived as a freshman in 2017 and played all 15 games for the Dukes. And his first starts that year came on the biggest stage: the national semifinals and the national title game.

Fornadel has been a fixture for JMU ever since, at right tackle. He started all 13 of the Dukes’ games as a sophomore in 2018 and all 16 games as a junior in 2019.

He’s seen plenty of football. But it was taking a toll on his body, too.

He experienced a gradual deterioration in his left shoulder. Specifically, Fornadel suffered tears in his labrum, and a bit of damage to his AC joint.

“Just going through football for that long and putting it in certain positions,” Fornadel said. “It just sort of naturally gave out and gave way to those injuries."

While battling the issues, Fornadel still gave the Dukes’ spring season a go earlier this year. But after the team’s first two games, in February, the time came to shut it down and attend to what he was dealing with.

Fornadel didn’t play the rest of the season, one in which JMU advanced to the playoff semifinals.