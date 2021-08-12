Coming off spring shoulder surgery, veteran Liam Fornadel back up front for JMU

For James Madison, Liam Fornadel is a veteran in the truest sense.
The offensive lineman out of Wyckoff, N.J., arrived as a freshman in 2017 and played all 15 games for the Dukes. And his first starts that year came on the biggest stage: the national semifinals and the national title game.
Fornadel has been a fixture for JMU ever since, at right tackle. He started all 13 of the Dukes’ games as a sophomore in 2018 and all 16 games as a junior in 2019.
He’s seen plenty of football. But it was taking a toll on his body, too.
He experienced a gradual deterioration in his left shoulder. Specifically, Fornadel suffered tears in his labrum, and a bit of damage to his AC joint.
“Just going through football for that long and putting it in certain positions,” Fornadel said. “It just sort of naturally gave out and gave way to those injuries."
While battling the issues, Fornadel still gave the Dukes’ spring season a go earlier this year. But after the team’s first two games, in February, the time came to shut it down and attend to what he was dealing with.
Fornadel didn’t play the rest of the season, one in which JMU advanced to the playoff semifinals.
But, fully recovered, Fornadel is back — a familiar sight for the Dukes, but now in a different spot. The fifth-year senior has shifted from right tackle to left tackle, where he’s practiced as JMU prepares for its Sept. 4 season opener against Morehead State.
“It's been awesome these first couple days of [preseason] camp,” Fornadel said. “No issues.”
The main reason Fornadel stepped away when he did in the spring was so time could be on his side. He could’ve played through the shoulder ailments, he said. But the unusual circumstances that came with playing a season in the spring, with a more traditional fall season on the docket just four months later, made stopping the best thing to do.
With its run to the semifinals, JMU didn’t finish the spring season until May 8. If Fornadel waited until after the season to have surgery, he figures he may still be rehabbing now.
So he had the surgery the week following the Dukes’ March 6 game at Elon, and expedited the recovery process to be ready for this fall. He’s been cleared for several weeks now.
Fornadel rejoined a group that brought back three other starters, in senior center J.T. Timming, redshirt freshman right guard Cole Potts and sophomore right tackle Nick Kidwell.
One of the pieces that was lost, though, was senior Raymond Gillespie, a former Atlee standout. Gilliespie was the Dukes’ starter at left tackle. His departure precipitated Fornadel’s move to that spot, combined with the fact that younger players like Kidwell and Potts got experience on the right side of the line in the wake of Forndel’s season-ending surgery in March.
“Really just, I guess, the coaches trusted me,” Fornadel said. “And they asked me if I'd be able to move. And I was fully OK with it. It's a little bit of a challenge here and there, but nothing that I'm too worried about."
Preseason camp has been about bringing the offensive line unit together as one — making sure everyone’s on the same page. Besides Gillespie, JMU also lost starting left guard Truvell Wilson, a former Henrico standout.
Besides that, though, there’s much continuity in the group, which Fornadel noted. The unit has impressed defensive end Isaac Ukwu, himself returning from a pair of knee injuries.
"I've seen that they've grown a lot since the last time I was pass rushing against them,” Ukwu said. “It's a lot harder to get past them. Obviously the experience in games has really helped them. Even Liam coming back off of injury, he's been playing really well.”
Fornadel up front has been synonymous with JMU the past four years.
And after the spring snag, the familiar sight has returned.
“Just good to be back out here,” he said.
