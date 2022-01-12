‘Competitive spirit’ important intangible in VCU’s Ace Baldwin

The glaring quality Baldwin showed Tuesday — the 3-point shooting — may be a product of how his recovery from injury played out.

His mobility limited, the one thing Baldwin could do in the earlier stages of rehab was work on his shooting. And Rhoades believes the microscope that time forced Baldwin to put on his shooting helped him improve his shooting form and fundamentals.

“His release is better. His follow through is better,” Rhoades said. “Sometimes he would hold the ball on his forehead. I think he really got that out of him. And he would go to the gym a lot once he was allowed to shoot in place, and just stand there and shoot and shoot free throws.”

Baldwin’s 3-point shooting swiped a win for the Rams at Dayton last week, knocking down a go-ahead triple with 6.6 seconds to play in a 53-52 victory.

Now with Tuesday’s outing added, Baldwin is sitting at 40% (8 of 20) from deep so far this season. He shot 26% (13 of 50) in 26 games last season.

Three of Baldwin’s 3-pointers Tuesday came in the first half, and his fourth helped neutralize a late GW run, before VCU pushed its lead back into the 20s.