‘Competitive spirit’ important intangible in VCU’s Ace Baldwin

Ace Baldwin, not long after VCU’s 84-57 win over George Washington on Tuesday, acknowledged that while he’s in good shape physically he still feels like he has a ways to go.
That Baldwin may still not be quite 100%, though, has been hard to tell. Tuesday was his sixth game back with the Rams — he returned to the lineup Dec. 8 against Jacksonville State, a final formal step in his road back from a May Achilles rupture.
But what may make up the remaining balance between a fully healthy Baldwin and the quality play he’s submitted, in coach Mike Rhoades’ eyes, is his competitiveness.
“I don't think his injury negates his play, because he's so competitive,” Rhoades said.
Against the Colonials Tuesday, then, Baldwin’s fire helped drive him to a career night.
The sophomore from Baltimore scored a career-high 16 points, mostly thanks to a career-high four 3-pointers. He also grabbed six rebounds, which matched his career high coming in.
And VCU (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10) still hasn’t lost since Baldwin has returned.
“Everyone asks me about Ace, I say, 'The best thing about Ace is his competitive spirit,’” Rhoades said. “And it carries over to his teammates. It's contagious. But he can also play. And you saw that [Tuesday].”
The glaring quality Baldwin showed Tuesday — the 3-point shooting — may be a product of how his recovery from injury played out.
His mobility limited, the one thing Baldwin could do in the earlier stages of rehab was work on his shooting. And Rhoades believes the microscope that time forced Baldwin to put on his shooting helped him improve his shooting form and fundamentals.
“His release is better. His follow through is better,” Rhoades said. “Sometimes he would hold the ball on his forehead. I think he really got that out of him. And he would go to the gym a lot once he was allowed to shoot in place, and just stand there and shoot and shoot free throws.”
Baldwin’s 3-point shooting swiped a win for the Rams at Dayton last week, knocking down a go-ahead triple with 6.6 seconds to play in a 53-52 victory.
Now with Tuesday’s outing added, Baldwin is sitting at 40% (8 of 20) from deep so far this season. He shot 26% (13 of 50) in 26 games last season.
Three of Baldwin’s 3-pointers Tuesday came in the first half, and his fourth helped neutralize a late GW run, before VCU pushed its lead back into the 20s.
“I feel like I'm in a good groove,” Baldwin said of his 3-point shooting. “I just want to thank my teammates for just trusting in me and getting me the ball."
Elsewhere, though he had four assists to five turnovers against the Colonials, Baldwin is leading the Rams in assist-to-turnover ratio since he’s been back as well, at 1.9 (31 assists to 16 turnovers). He, in many ways, is a throwback point guard — preoccupied with creating for teammates more than seeking his own shots.
But his scoring impact is helping VCU now, too — he scored in double figures in four of his final seven games last season and now in four of his first six games this season.
And for a player still inching closer to 100%, this is still the beginning.
"Honestly, I think Ace can continue to get a lot better,” Rhoades said, “I really do.”
