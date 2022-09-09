Confidence a bedrock to JMU QB Todd Centeio’s success

During a post-practice interview with media members this past week, James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was asked to describe himself in three words.

The third, and final, word he arrived at was “confident.”

And, after a follow-up question, Centeio explained that the confidence derives from what he’s been through in his life — the battles the 24-year-old has already fought to this point.

Among those was a bout with lupus as a junior in high school, that nearly took his life. During that time, he watched what had been ravenous interest from college programs wane.

Later, when Centeio reached the collegiate level, he wrestled with at-times choppy playing time with Temple and Colorado State, his first two stops.

“I ... battled back from a lot of things that I faced in my life,” Centeio said.

With one more year of eligibility left, Centeio opted to see what a new challenge could yield. He entered the transfer portal, and his skill set caught the attention of JMU coach Curt Cignetti, who was eyeing a veteran quarterback to add to the Dukes’ roster.

Centeio picked JMU relatively quickly. And, since arriving in Harrisonburg, the 6-foot, 221-pounder’s confidence has helped carry him to a standing as a leader for Dukes — their starting quarterback. It’s a perch from which he submitted a historic performance in his JMU debut in last Saturday’s 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee at Bridgeforth Stadium, when he threw for a career-high six touchdowns and accounted for 397 total yards between the air and the ground.

It was an outing that landed Centeio on the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, which recognizes the top quarterback in the nation. Centeio and the Dukes return to Bridgeforth this Saturday, for a 4 p.m. game against Norfolk State (ESPN3).

“His command and his confidence and his presence really started to show up as that game went on,” Cignetti said this week, of Centeio’s outing last Saturday.

Centeio, a native of West Palm Beach, Fla., originally committed to Miami, as a sophomore in December 2014. He decommitted the following spring, still pursued by a list of schools that included N.C. State and Nebraska.

But during the fall that followed, Centeio went to the emergency room because of swollen lips, according to the Coloradoan. It was determined he had lupus, and he lost 35 pounds as he battled kidney failure.

Centeio saw some offers he had slip away during that time. But he, before his senior year, committed to Temple, which was the first school to extend him an offer.

On campus at Temple, Centeio was mostly a reserve, from 2017-19. He then landed at Colorado State, where he was the starter out of the game in 2020. But he was 10 of 23 for 141 yards passing in a season-opening loss to Fresno State, in which he also hurt his foot.

He went on to appear in just two more games the rest of the season, off the bench.

Last season, Centeio was Colorado State’s starter. He threw for 2,958 yards and 15 touchdowns. But the Rams went 3-9, and coach Steve Addazio was fired after the season. Centeio announced that he had entered the transfer portal 12 days later.

For Cignetti, Centeio fit the mold of the type of quarterback he’s had success with in the past — athletic and able to make an impact both with his arm and his legs. And Cignetti liked what he heard from Centeio when the two chatted on the phone.

Centeio announced an offer from JMU on Dec. 27, and then announced his commitment to the Dukes on Dec. 29.

The sixth-year player, a graduate student at JMU, competed with redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III throughout the offseason for the starting job, and was notified that he indeed would be QB1 in late August.

“He’s one of the guys that … he has the gift,” JMU linebacker Jailin Walker (Varina) said. “He can run, he can scramble, he can throw.”

Centeio’s six touchdown passes Saturday, in addition to being a career high, also tied a Dukes single-game record.

Out of Centeio’s 397 total yards, 110 came on the ground. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, he was the first FBS quarterback since Lamar Jackson at Louisville in 2016 to record at least 100 yards rushing and six touchdown passes in a game.

Centeio, though, acknowledged that it’s just one game. Even though he’s already starting to receive national recognition for how he played on Saturday, he knows he needs to perform consistently.

That quest continues Saturday, against a Norfolk State team that was predicted to finish third in the MEAC, but that is coming off a 55-3 loss to Marshall. The Thundering Herd, like JMU, are new members of the Sun Belt Conference.

The opportunity every game presents is magnified by the fact that, for Centeio, this is a final season of college football. He’s trying to make the most of the fall.

And, after what he’s pushed through to get here, he’s approaching the assignment with confidence.

“Just like anything, when it’s your last go-around, you want to try to do anything that you can to maximize your time there,” Centeio said. “So I just feel like I’m really just trying to maximize my time, and really take all those steps to be able to be successful in this last season.”