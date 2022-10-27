Confident freshman Kendyl Sarver has taken a leading role for VCU women's soccer this season

Whitney Horton means it in a good way, describing a trait that can sometimes carry a negative connotation.

But in teammate Kendyl Sarver, Horton can sense an ego — one that is respectable, she added.

“Just, she wants to be the best,” Horton, VCU women’s soccer’s senior goalkeeper, said of Sarver.

It’s a mentality that keeps Sarver hungry, Horton believes. The true freshman midfielder wants to be known as the goal scorer for her team, Horton said. And it’s a responsibility Sarver has taken on with aplomb.

That is just what the Rams needed, regrouping this year after graduating the majority of last year’s starting lineup — a squad that won VCU’s first-ever Atlantic 10 regular season title. The losses included each of last fall’s top six goal scorers.

But Sarver stepped right in. She has started every game of her first season of college soccer, has scored a team-best eight goals and has won A-10 rookie of the week honors on three different occasions.

Her production has helped the Rams shake off the roster turnover and go 8-2-8 overall, and 6-1-3 in A-10 play, nabbing the No. 3 seed in the A-10 tournament. VCU hosts sixth-seeded Saint Joseph’s in Friday’s first round, a 7 p.m. start at Sports Backers Stadium.

“I think that confidence is almost 90% of who you are as a player,” Sarver said Wednesday. “And if you don’t carry that, then it doesn’t translate to how you play. So I think that I have full confidence in myself, and I know my team does.

“So that’s going to allow me to play better, and play more free.”

Perhaps Sarver’s production this year isn’t a surprise if it’s considered that “go-to goal scorer” is a role she’s held on teams for years.

The Eldersburg, Md., native has long had a knack for scoring and, as such, has been relied on to do just that since she was a youth player.

“It just kind of fell into my hands at a young age,” Sarver said. “So I’ve been pretty used to it, just being someone that the team can look for to put balls in the back of the net.”

Sarver, who played in the Baltimore-area Pipeline Soccer Club and at Liberty High in Eldersburg, held VCU in high regard during her recruiting process. She knew of the program’s status as a top contender in the A-10, and that campus was just a couple of hours away from home. So she reached out to VCU herself.

The Rams’ staff also saw her play in showcase events, and invited her to visit campus. Sarver’s athleticism, ball handling ability and knack for going to goal stood out, coach Lindsey Martin said.

Those traits, plus her competitiveness and fitness, contributed to Martin's belief that she was ready to start right away this season.

Things clicked for Sarver in late August — that she had to step it up and, even as a freshman, take on more of the attacking role she had been accustomed to throughout her career. At that point, in the Rams’ fourth game — against UNC Greensboro on Aug. 28 — Sarver scored her first career goal in a big spot. It was an 87th minute header off a cross from Aisha Maughan, that drew the Rams level in a game that ended 1-1.

“I kind of knew then and there that I was able to do that — that it wasn’t just a thought of me being able to do it,” Sarver said. “I could actually score goals at the collegiate level and continue to do so.”

A week and a half later, Sarver scored two goals in a 3-2 VCU win over Pittsburgh, to begin a stretch in which she scored six goals across seven games. Her eight goals total rank fifth in the A-10.

Behind her, four different players at VCU have scored at least three goals.

And a defense anchored by Horton — who is starting for the first time this year after waiting her time — has registered eight shutouts.

The Rams, after a stretch of seven draws in their first 10 games, reeled off six straight wins in A-10 play from Sept. 22 to Oct. 16. They, as Martin said, have peaked at the right time.

“Culture was really important,” Horton said, of VCU’s evolution this season. “We really spent a lot of time working on team bonding and just making sure everybody felt included and understood their role.

“And that has, I think, been the biggest lead into success.”

Friday will be a chance for the Rams to avenge last year’s A-10 tournament fate. After claiming the regular-season title last season, Saint Joseph’s beat VCU in the teams’ tournament opener.

“It’s a fresh opportunity,” Martin said. “I think [Saint Joseph’s] is very similar to who they were last year.

“We’re just looking to make sure that we are playing our best soccer [Friday].”

And it would come as no surprise if Sarver has a say in the result Friday. A leading role is one she’s come to expect. And it’s one she carries with a productive ego.

“I want to be that X factor that allows us to win this year,” she said.