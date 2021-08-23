Connection with Dukes' defensive coordinator helped bring DE Bryce Carter to JMU

“I think our guys, just the way we attack practice now and the way that they're attacking the playbook and understanding scheme, where they need to be and the violence they need to come off the ball, I think that's been pushed quite a bit by some of these new guys coming in,” Hetherman said. “I think it's really going to help us this fall."

Carter, with how the last year has unfolded, hasn’t played in real game action since 2019. But in the time off, he put a focus on improving his diet. He laid off of eating out and choosing fried foods, in favor of cooking healthier options for himself — grilled or baked chicken with sweet potatoes and green beans has been a preferred meal.

He’s found the diet tweaks make a big difference in his endurance during workouts.

Carter arrived on campus at JMU the first week of June, for summer training. The transition into the program has been easy for him, he said, as someone who’s been in college football for four-plus years already.

But having not played officially in two years, fall camp this month is helping the fifth-year senior get back into football form.