Connection with Dukes' defensive coordinator helped bring DE Bryce Carter to JMU

HARRISONBURG — As Bryce Carter eyed his next move, he gravitated toward what was familiar.
When Carter was a 17-year-old standout at Steelton-Highspire High School in Steelton, Pa., Corey Hetherman recruited him to come play at Maine.
Hetherman was the Black Bears’ defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at the time, directing one of the top defensive units in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Carter ultimately decided to attend another CAA school in Towson. But the relationship he built with Hetherman was a bridge earlier this year when he was in search of a new landing spot.
The 6-1, 215-pound defensive end started all 24 games for the Tigers in 2018 and 2019, and was a team captain in 2019. But Carter had a feeling that, if the fall season wound up getting canceled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he would move on for his final year.
The fall season did get canceled, and Towson opted out of the spring season that took its place, too. So Carter entered the transfer portal last December. And the connection he already had with Hetherman helped bring him into a James Madison program looking to load up on defensive contributors.
Hetherman has been the Dukes’ defensive coordinator since December 2018, hired by coach Curt Cignetti.
Carter announced JMU as his transfer destination in April, and the veteran has been a welcome addition for the Dukes up front through two and a half weeks of fall camp, in preparation for their Sept. 4 opener against Morehead State.
“It was easy,” Carter said of picking JMU. “I knew the scheme [Hetherman] ran, I knew it would benefit me. And the opportunity to win, and win big here. So that's really what brought me here."
At Towson, after redshirting in 2016, Carter played in all 11 games for the Tigers in 2017 before ascending to starter status the past two seasons. In 35 games total for Towson, Carter registered 144 total tackles, 79 solo, with 34 tackles for loss including 15 sacks.
In CAA play, Carter competed against teams with Hetherman-led defenses at Maine in 2018 and at JMU in 2019. Looking at the personnel on Hetherman’s units, Carter felt he could come in and perform at JMU.
In his second recruiting process after announcing his intention to transfer, Carter, now 23, was simply looking to find a defense that fit him, which he felt he did in Hetherman’s scheme at JMU.
Meanwhile, JMU staffers yearned to add depth to the defense. That was the No. 1 goal leaving Texas after a loss to Sam Houston in the FCS playoff semifinals in May, Hetherman said.
The Dukes wanted more competition battles, and more options. In addition to Carter, on the defensive line alone, JMU also added Ohio State transfer Zaid Hamdan and Army transfer Jordan Funk. Plus Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green have returned from knee injuries that forced them out of the spring season.
“I think our guys, just the way we attack practice now and the way that they're attacking the playbook and understanding scheme, where they need to be and the violence they need to come off the ball, I think that's been pushed quite a bit by some of these new guys coming in,” Hetherman said. “I think it's really going to help us this fall."
Carter, with how the last year has unfolded, hasn’t played in real game action since 2019. But in the time off, he put a focus on improving his diet. He laid off of eating out and choosing fried foods, in favor of cooking healthier options for himself — grilled or baked chicken with sweet potatoes and green beans has been a preferred meal.
He’s found the diet tweaks make a big difference in his endurance during workouts.
Carter arrived on campus at JMU the first week of June, for summer training. The transition into the program has been easy for him, he said, as someone who’s been in college football for four-plus years already.
But having not played officially in two years, fall camp this month is helping the fifth-year senior get back into football form.
“Because you can do all the workouts and foot drills. Conditioning,” Carter said. “But it's different coming out here and actually being able to perform and make plays. So just getting back to that.”
Carter has already impressed Hetherman and defensive tackle Mike Greene (Highland Springs). Greene described Carter as really physical, able to knock back opposing offensive linemen and play in opposing backfields.
Hetherman said Carter has a very good understanding of the Dukes’ scheme and where he fits.
“The way he comes off the ball right now and attacks people, that's one thing that we were looking for this spring,” Hetherman said. “And I think he'll be a major upgrade for us.”
The Dukes already ranked fifth in the national in total defense in the spring, limiting opponents to 243.4 yards per game.
But with Carter and Hetherman finally united, a strong front was fortified.
Carter just can’t wait to strap on his helmet and go.
“I've been out of the game for two years, so just putting a helmet on again and actually playing in a real game,” Carter said of what he’s most looking forward to. “I know it's going to be a great feeling because I haven't felt it in so long."
