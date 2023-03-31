CHARLOTTESVILLE – Connor Shellenberger isn’t playing all that well.

He says.

Sure, the Virginia lacrosse junior and two-time All-American attackman’s coaches, teammates and, certainly, his opponents would beg to differ.

But Shellenberger, who has 14 goals and a team-high 31 assists through eight games for No. 1 ranked UVa, is unimpressed with his play to this point.

“I don’t think I’ve played very well yet, to be honest,” Shellenberger said. “And every game, it’s been a different thing.”

Is it possible that Shellenberger, a fierce competitor and admitted perfectionist, is being just a tad hard on himself?

“I don’t know if that’s harsh,” said Shellenberger, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Trophy last year after putting up 32 goals and 44 assists. “It’s kind of the standard we’ve set, not only for myself, for everyone in our offense. Everyone’s so hard on themselves because they expect to play to that standard.”

In Virginia’s 15-10 road win over then-No. 1 Notre Dame on Saturday, Shellenberger scored twice and had five assists, earning ACC offensive player of the week honors. He said he and his teammates came closer to the level of play they’re striving for, a marked improvement over their overtime loss to Maryland the week before.

They’ll get their third straight top five test Friday night when they host No. 4 Duke. And, of course, a matchup with the Blue Devils presents yet another opportunity to end the program’s most frustrating and befuddling losing streak.

UVa, for all of its success in recent years, including national titles in 2019 and 2021, has somehow lost 15 straight regular-season meetings against Duke.

“That long regular-season losing streak is something we’ve talked about a lot,” defenseman Scott Bower said. “It’s definitely something that we want to get off our back.”

The Cavaliers do have two significant postseason wins over Duke during that stretch, one in the 2010 ACC tournament and one in the 2019 national semifinals. But their last regular-season win over the Blue Devils came in 2004.

It looms particularly large for former players.

“The alumni, for them, this is one of the games that’s really, really important to them,” attackman Payton Cormier said. “They’ve reached out and they want to see us win.”

But UVa coach Lars Tiffany said he doesn’t want his players getting too caught up in the losing streak. Instead, he wants a razor sharp focus on this year’s game, this year’s version of Duke lacrosse. It’s a potent offensive opponent that can score from multiple positions and has upped the pace of its play this season.

“They’re playing with a tempo that is startling,” Tiffany said. “What we try to do to our opponents. It’s almost a little bit like looking in the mirror.”

As for Shellenberger’s less-than-glowing review of his own work to this point, while his coaches and teammates may not agree, they’re not trying to change his mind.

“I actually like him saying that,” Cormier. “He has a standard higher than anybody else on our team. That’s a good thing to have. If he’s able to tap into that standard that he sets for himself, that’s going to be a good day for everybody else on the offense.”

In fact, Tiffany said, it’s that drive that has propelled Shellenberger throughout his college career, and its helped him embrace the challenge this year when, following the graduation of All-American Matt Moore, Shellenberger is drawing even more attention from opposing defenses.

“I love that mindset. That’s who Connor is,” Tiffany said. “He’s challenging himself to run by elite cover defensemen at a high rate, and that’s really difficult to do. That’s why he’s hard on himself. He pushes himself to be something that’s really difficult to do.”

