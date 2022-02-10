Connor Shellenberger driven to take the next step for UVA lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After lifting Virginia to the national championship last spring, while playing the best lacrosse of his life, Connor Shellenberger struggled this fall.

When the team gathered for fall practice, Shellenberger didn’t felt like he wasn’t picking up at the same level he left off.

“It was frustrating,” said Shellenberger. “Once you feel like you can do something and you prove to yourself you can play at that level, you feel like that should be the standard and that should be consistently how you play day in and day out.”

UVA’s coaches spent much of the fall imploring their young superstar to take a deep breath, exhale and relax. They knew Shellenberger isn’t the type of personality who would rest on his laurels – considerable though the way were after an All-American season that ended with him being named most outstanding player of the NCAA tournament.

What Lars Tiffany and his staff wanted to emphasize to Shellenberger was, they didn’t need him playing his best lacrosse in October. He didn’t need to feel pressure to reach that level months before the season started.

“He is determined, more than anybody, to take the next step,” said Tiffany. “He doesn’t want to see that dip. He wants to keep climbing that ladder of excellence.”

Shellenberger, a Charlottesville native who grew up watching UVA games, was the nation’s top recruit coming out of St. Anne’s Belfield School in 2019. He planned to redshirt in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.

Last season, he was an All-American, scoring 37 goals and tallying 42 assists, setting a UVA freshman record for points.

Shellenberger fueled Virginia’s run to a second straight national title, scoring 14 goals and adding 10 assists in the NCAA tournament, earning most outstanding player honors.

The challenge this season figures to be elevated. While senior attack Matt Moore will still draw plenty of attention from opposing defenses, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Shellenberger figures to be a focal point, and is likely to face opponents’ top defenders.

And, along with that, Tiffany has warned Shellenberger – who had two goals and five assists in the team’s season opening win over Air Force – that with that added attention will come an increased level of physical play.

“He’ll typically find a more physical defenseman who’s more aggressive and is going to lay more lumber,” said Tiffany, whose team hosts High Point on Sunday. “He will take more of a beating. He will definitely take more of a pounding as he moves forward. There could be a mentality of, from the opposing team, ‘Let’s see how tough this Connor Shellenberger is. Let’s beat on him a bit. And if we get a penalty, we get a penalty. But let’s see how he responds.’”

Not that Tiffany is worried. He said in his three years coaching Shellenberger, he’s heard him complain about a check in practice, even on plays when Tiffany worries his defenders may have overdone it.

“I know how he’ll respond,” Tiffany said. “He’ll be great.”

Virginia junior defenseman Cade Saustad agreed. Saustad said Shellenberger’s game has also combined speed and footwork with a punishing, physical element.

“He can take it,” said Saustad. “He’s usually the one bringing it.”

In fact, Shellenberger said playing a more physical style of attack is one of his goals this season, and he admitted he’s kind of looking forward to being challenged that way by opponents.

“It’s not that want that stuff and you want to get hit extra, but, as a competitor, you kind of love those chippy games,” he said. “What teams are going to challenge you, mentally and physically? That’s definitely something you have to be ready for, but I don’t think that’s something you can back down from.”