Consistency eluding Virginia Tech, UVA, but they're not alone

The normal challenges to consistency – injuries, depth, the fact that it’s only natural for college-age athletes to, occasionally, simply come out flat – have only been magnified by the COVID-19 crisis. Rosters are in a seemingly constant state of flux, with players in and out of practice, disrupting preparation, and sometimes missing games.

“I think this season is a season like no other,” said Fuente. “I think you see it across the country. If you don’t play well, and you are super-talented, you can overcome it. You see it with certain teams across the country. You hope you can find a way to win the ballgame and teach the lesson off a win. But this season has certainly been – I think it’s probably amplified all those things.”

During his tenure at Tech, Fuente’s team has actually been remarkably consistent in terms of outcomes. He’s 12-4 after a regular-season loss with the Hokies who haven’t dropped back-to-back games since 2018.

Still, his team was 3-1 heading into the Wake Forest game. Its running game, led by Khalil Herbert, had been piling up yards in every outing this season and its defense appeared to be on the verge of getting healthy and getting right.

And then Tech struggled to run the ball, committed three turnovers, and was flagged for 10 penalties in the loss to Wake.