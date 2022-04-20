Continued emergence of Jacob Selden, a graduate transfer from Randolph-Macon, helped power VCU to a win over UVA

There was a point last spring when Jacob Selden found himself in the right place at the right time.

Selden, a catcher originally from Charleston, S.C., had just completed a standout career at Division III Randolph-Macon.

VCU’s baseball program, meanwhile, was in the latter stages of its schedule and, on a particular May day, went to go practice at Randolph-Macon because its home digs at The Diamond were occupied by the Flying Squirrels.

And, on that day, Selden helped to prep the field for the Rams to practice on. VCU coach Shawn Stiffler knew of Selden and the type of player he is, and struck up a conversation with him.

“He kind of said he was graduating and he didn't know what he wanted to do,” Stiffler said. “And mentioned he wanted to get his master's and wanted to get [into] grad school.”

There was some discussion about Selden coming on to coach with VCU. But, after the Rams’ season ended in June, Stiffler spoke with Randolph-Macon coach Ray Hedrick about Selden. He found out Selden had eligibility left, and he was interested in having him join VCU as a player instead.

Selden did, as a graduate transfer. Stiffler said he’s been a joy to have in the program.

And, with one swing of the bat on Tuesday, Selden authored a joyful moment for a Rams team trying to build momentum down the backstretch of its schedule.

With VCU locked in a 7-all, 10th-inning tie with visiting Virginia, Selden knocked a two-run, walk-off home run over the right-field wall at The Diamond. It was Selden’s first VCU home run, and it sent the Rams (20-15) to a 9-7 victory over the 11th-ranked Cavaliers (27-10),

“Three-one [count], I had to be aggressive,” Selden said afterward. “And I wasn’t trying to hit it over the fence, I was just trying to put it hard in play, get it to the next guy.

“But got ahold of it and we won the game — that was big.”

Selden came to VCU with instant leadership and credibility, Stiffler said. He was a first-team all-ODAC pick as a senior last year, when he batted .365, with 22 RBIs. His career batting average of .351 is tied for 14th in Yellow Jackets program history.

And, from a catching and throwing standpoint, Stiffler considers Selden as good as any he’s seen.

But, in making the Division I leap, Selden had to adjust at the plate — to the slimmer window to pounce because of the depth of pitching talent game in and game out.

“I brought him in here to be a catcher, to have veteran presence in the locker room because we have such a new team. To be a leader,” Stiffler said. “And because I think we struggled offensively early, I think then he started to feel like he had to do more than that, more than that.

“And that pressure got on him, too.”

So, in mid March, Stiffler met with Selden and emphasized that he just had to be a catcher first. And he told Selden to, at the plate, simply focus on making good contact and hitting line drives.

Since March 29, then, Selden has batted .281 across 10 games, including Tuesday. That’s compared to .135 in the 13 previous games.

On Tuesday, before his home run, Selden had a fifth-inning RBI single to give the Rams their largest lead of the night, 7-2. Connor Hujsak broke the game open for VCU earlier, with a third-inning grand slam.

But a seventh-inning Cavaliers rally, capped by a two-run home run from Devin Ortiz, knotted the game at 7.

In the 10th, Devan Barnett drew a one-out walk against UVA’s Jacob Hodorovich, before the Cavaliers brought freshman Jay Woolfolk, a former Benedictine standout, in to pitch.

Selden, next up to bat, was looking for a fastball down the middle. And he got it, his subsequent home run igniting a Rams celebration at the plate.

“It felt great,” said Selden, who attended E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. “It felt really great.”

Tuesday’s result was a third straight win overall for VCU, coming off a weekend series against Richmond.

The message Stiffler planned to relay to the Rams in the aftermath was that Tuesday can either be the moment of their season or a moment that defines the rest of the season, pushing and propelling them to more success. They’ll try for the latter, in pursuit of a consecutive Atlantic 10 title.

And the continued emergence of Selden’s bat, matched with his veteran savvy behind the plate, could pay valuable dividends in that effort.

“I’m just really proud of him and happy for him,” Stiffler said. “And he deserves it, man, because he’s an awesome person and an awesome kid.”