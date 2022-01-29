Continued maturation, work ethic helps VCU's Vince Williams succeed in another big moment Saturday

Vince Williams Jr. let out a shout, head raised toward the roof of the Robins Center, emotion pouring out.
“I feel like I stepped up for my teammates,” Williams said.
What happened a couple seconds earlier was another big moment in what has become a season of them for the VCU senior.
With the Rams locked in a 61-61 tie at rival Richmond early Saturday afternoon with 50 seconds to play, a clutch moment was needed from someone if VCU was to secure a second major road victory this week.
And that it was Williams who answered the call was no surprise, to his teammates or to coach Mike Rhoades.
Williams, after the ball was nearly knocked away, ran it down in the backcourt. Then he took it up the court solo and shot from the top of the key, off balance.
The ball swished through the net with 25.3 seconds left.
“That was impressive,” Rhoades said.
The VCU bench erupted after the shot, as Williams yelled in celebration, too. And the 3 proved enough for the Rams to stave off the Spiders for a 64-62 final result, their 15th win in the past 20 rivalry meetings.
And for Williams, the big 3-pointer was the cherry on top of a career day. He finished with a career-high 22 points and added 10 rebounds for his second-career double-double. He also dished out eight assists, tying his career high in that category. His previous career highs, and previous double-double, were hit earlier this season.
“Vince Williams, he’s been having an unbelievable senior year,” Rhoades said. “And the game he had today, and he was clutch down the stretch.”
Before the triple, Williams banked in an important jumpshot for VCU (13-6, 6-2 Atlantic 10) with 1:14 to play that gave the Rams a 61-59 lead.
UR coach Chris Mooney was overall happy with his team’s defensive performance Saturday. The Spiders (13-8, 4-4) forced VCU into 19 turnovers.
But, in the end, Williams just knocked down two tough shots to beat that defense.
“The bank shot, there’s some good fortune there,” Mooney said. “But still, he’s going in there, he’s making the shot. Very impressive.”
Before Williams’ 3 some 49 seconds later, the ball was knocked loose. The Spiders’ Andre Gustavson was defending Williams, and Mooney thought Gustavson was going to be able to grab the ball.
Instead, Williams tracked it down.
“Because he’s super competitive, he didn’t give up on it,” Rhoades said.
Then the 3 Williams knocked down, a pull-up shot off a hesitation dribble, was a shot the 6-foot-6 wing said he practiced Friday night before the game.
Williams entered the arena in the late evening to fire some jumpers away.
“I came over late night, got some shots up,” Williams said. “So I feel like I was just comfortable shooting that shot. And I feel like my teammates wanted me to shoot that shot tonight.”
It was a second straight game of big, late moments for Williams. In the Rams’ upset of 25th-ranked Davidson at the Wildcats’ Belk Arena on Wednesday, Williams ran down the lane for a dunk with 1:13 to play to push the Rams’ lead to 3.
Then later, with 13.9 seconds to go, Williams drew a charging foul against Davidson star Luka Brajkovic, awarding VCU the ball back in a game it won 70-68.
Rhoades said after Saturday’s game that what he’s most proud of is that Williams has matured as a man each year that he’s been at VCU. And that has made him a better basketball player, too, Rhoades added.
This is the first season Williams has been called on to take as prominent of a leading role as he’s assumed. The work he’s put in and the trust he’s built among teammates has helped him succeed in that position.
Williams, Rhoades said, has arrived at VCU’s Basketball Development Center an hour and a half before practices for extra shooting each of the past two years. Then he stays after practice for more work.
And Rhoades said that Williams, who battled myriad injuries before this season, has done an “unbelievable job” taking care of his body the past two years. Williams hasn’t missed a game this season and is averaging a team-best 32.2 minutes.
The biggest quality about Williams, though, Rhoades said, is that he just really wants to win.
And with an array of contributions, Williams is helping VCU do that. Saturday was just the latest example.
“I’m super proud of him,” Rhoades said.
