Continued maturation, work ethic helps VCU's Vince Williams succeed in another big moment Saturday

Vince Williams Jr. let out a shout, head raised toward the roof of the Robins Center, emotion pouring out.

“I feel like I stepped up for my teammates,” Williams said.

What happened a couple seconds earlier was another big moment in what has become a season of them for the VCU senior.

With the Rams locked in a 61-61 tie at rival Richmond early Saturday afternoon with 50 seconds to play, a clutch moment was needed from someone if VCU was to secure a second major road victory this week.

And that it was Williams who answered the call was no surprise, to his teammates or to coach Mike Rhoades.

Williams, after the ball was nearly knocked away, ran it down in the backcourt. Then he took it up the court solo and shot from the top of the key, off balance.

The ball swished through the net with 25.3 seconds left.

“That was impressive,” Rhoades said.

The VCU bench erupted after the shot, as Williams yelled in celebration, too. And the 3 proved enough for the Rams to stave off the Spiders for a 64-62 final result, their 15th win in the past 20 rivalry meetings.