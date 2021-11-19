Continued offensive progress is something VCU will hope is part of Saturday's bout with Chattanooga

It’s something that VCU coach Mike Rhoades said is keeping him up at night.
“Fixing this offense, working this offense,” Rhoades said.
Play on that end that Rhoades termed “anemic” through the first two games — particularly in last Saturday’s loss to Wagner — improved in Wednesday’s win at Vanderbilt.
There was more free-flowing ball movement, to create better scoring opportunities. At times the shots didn’t fall. But the outing still ended as the Rams’ best effort from 3-point range to this point of the season.
While certainly not impeccable, it was a step forward for VCU after a step back against Wagner.
The Rams seemed more comfortable, more intertwined.
This Saturday is an opportunity for further progress back home at the Siegel Center. But it’ll be against a Chattanooga team that’s been solid defensively so far.
VCU (2-1) and the Mocs (3-0) tip off at 4 p.m., in a game that’ll be broadcast on MASN.
“We're a work in progress,” Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game. “Let's call it how it is.”
While the motion within the offense improved in Nashville Wednesday, turnovers remain a primary area of concern.
The Rams registered a season-high 22 of those against Vanderbilt. Several were unforced.
VCU would prefer to cut those down to approximately 12 or less per game. But the team has not hit that mark yet, with 19 against Saint Peter’s and 15 against Wagner.
“These darn turnovers, I mean, we had probably eight to 10 just unforced turnovers [against Vanderbilt],” Rhoades said. “If we could just cut our turnovers to 15 by Christmas, right? And then get to 12 for A-10 play, we'll be so much better offensively.”
An encouraging sign in that area, though, has been freshman point guard Jayden Nunn. Nunn, after giving the ball up a game-high six times in the Saint Peter’s opener, turned it over just once apiece against Wagner and Vanderbilt.
Rhoades has observed that Nunn, who took over the starting point guard job out of the gate, is playing with better pace now, through three games. He’s becoming more comfortable.
“We got in our offense better, and he moved the ball,” Rhoades said, of the effect of Nunn’s better pace Wednesday. “Sometimes you just got to go make a play, and he got downhill. So, he'll continue to get better and better.”
A particular wrinkle that Rhoades mentioned out of the Vanderbilt game, that he feels can be valuable for VCU from an offensive perspective, is a small-ball lineup that places senior 6-6 wing Vince Williams at the “four,” or traditional power forward spot.
Putting Williams there allows the Rams to go guard/wing heavy, with players like Nunn, Marcus Tsohonis, Josh Banks and Hason Ward around him; or Nunn, Ward, KeShawn Curry and Nick Kern.
“Gives us an extra shooter and passer out there, or ball mover,” Rhoades said.
Williams has been the Rams’ best shooter by far, hitting 6 of 16 attempts from 3. He was 4 of 8 at Vanderbilt, and VCU 6 of 19 as a team.
Chattanooga, the preseason favorite in the Southern Conference, returned four starters from last year’s squad. Guard Malachi Smith — the Mocs’ leading scorer (16.8 points per game) and rebounder (8.8 per game) last season — and guard David Jean-Baptiste were preseason SoCon all-conference picks.
The Mocs, through three games, have held opponents to 36.6% shooting from the floor, 51st nationally.
Meanwhile, VCU will hope the encouraging signs that began to sprout on the offensive end on Wednesday will continue to blossom on Saturday.
And then maybe Rhoades can rest easier, ahead of a big stretch in the Bahamas next week, in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
“We just got to continue to work at it,” Rhoades said.
