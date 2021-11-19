Continued offensive progress is something VCU will hope is part of Saturday's bout with Chattanooga

The Rams registered a season-high 22 of those against Vanderbilt. Several were unforced.

VCU would prefer to cut those down to approximately 12 or less per game. But the team has not hit that mark yet, with 19 against Saint Peter’s and 15 against Wagner.

“These darn turnovers, I mean, we had probably eight to 10 just unforced turnovers [against Vanderbilt],” Rhoades said. “If we could just cut our turnovers to 15 by Christmas, right? And then get to 12 for A-10 play, we'll be so much better offensively.”

An encouraging sign in that area, though, has been freshman point guard Jayden Nunn. Nunn, after giving the ball up a game-high six times in the Saint Peter’s opener, turned it over just once apiece against Wagner and Vanderbilt.

Rhoades has observed that Nunn, who took over the starting point guard job out of the gate, is playing with better pace now, through three games. He’s becoming more comfortable.

“We got in our offense better, and he moved the ball,” Rhoades said, of the effect of Nunn’s better pace Wednesday. “Sometimes you just got to go make a play, and he got downhill. So, he'll continue to get better and better.”