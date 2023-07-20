CHARLOTTESVILLE – While many of his new teammates bemoaned this month’s heat wave, Sam Westfall had a decidedly different take on the low-90s temperatures and high humidity.

“This is my first place that the summers haven’t been just blistering heat,” said Westfall, who started his career at Mesa Community College in Arizona, then played four years at SMU in Dallas.

Westfall quickly took note of another major difference between his new home and his last one. Dallas has a population of well over a million people. Charlottesville’s is less than 50,000.

“It’s small. It’s quiet,” Westfall said. “It allows you to focus on the things I want to focus on.”

What Westfall wants to focus on is landing a starting position in UVa’s secondary. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Utah native is one of three transfers the Cavaliers are looking to as it rebuilds the cornerback position this season.

A year ago, Virginia boasted arguably the best cornerback duo in the ACC. Anthony Johnson was a first-team all-conference selection, and Fentrell Cypress II earned second-team honors.

Now, Johnson is in the NFL, Cypress transferred to Florida State, and UVa has to rebuild the position. Not surprisingly, it’s looked to the transfer portal.

In the spring, Virginia added Iowa State transfer Tayvon Kyle. For fall camp, it will have Westfall and former Clemson part-time starter and Highland Springs High School star Malcolm Greene in the mix, as well. That group will join returners including Will Simpkins III and Elijah Gaines.

Virginia, which went 3-7 last year in its first season under coach Tony Elliott, also had safeties Coen King and Aidan Ryan working at corner during spring practice, while Gaines was out with an injury.

Can this year’s corners be as successful as Johnson and Cypress?

“I’m just as excited,” defensive backs coach Curome Cox said this week. “Obviously, this time last year we had no idea what those two were going to be able to accomplish.”

Cypress led the league with 13 pass break-ups, while Johnson ranked second with 12, to go along with his two interceptions.

Their play helped Virginia, in its first season under coordinator John Rudzinski, rank fourth in the ACC in pass defense, allowing just 204.4 yards per game. The 10 touchdown passes it gave up were the league’s fewest. Only two teams in all of FBS surrendered fewer touchdown passes — Minnesota (eight) and Illinois (nine).

Their departures created opportunities that both Greene and Westfall said they jumped at.

“It’s my first time as a coach having depth in the room,” Cox said. “I think it’s great to provide competition. Having guys from the outside coming in they bring a different perspective, a different mindset.”

Westfall became a starter last year at SMU. In 27 games with the Mustangs, he made 19 tackles and had four pass break-ups.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Greene, a top-five recruit in Virginia coming out of Highland Springs in 2020, played in 29 games in three seasons at Clemson, including starting five. He made 36 tackles, broke up six passes and had two interceptions with the Tigers.

But Green also felt hampered by shoulder and groin injuries. He said this is the first college offseason he isn’t recovering from a surgery.

“I came to ball and become the best version of myself,” Greene said. “For the past three years, I feel that I’ve been making plays every time I’ve been out there. But I haven’t had the healthy opportunities that I feel like I deserve.”

As post-spring transfers, Greene – who won a pair of state titles with the Springers – and Westfall had an instant bond. They work out together and study video of last season, eager to learn the Virginia defensive scheme.

For Greene, who was heavily recruited by UVa and Virginia Tech out of high school, this is a chance to live up to his recruiting hype back in his home state. For Westfall, it’s an opportunity to cap the steady progress in his career with a starting job at a Power Five school.

Westfall may not be bothered by the Virginia weather, but for all of Virginia’s corners, the heat is on.