Could Cam Newton have been a Hokie?

How close did Cam Newton come to being a Hokie? In a new television show, Newton – the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and former No. 1 NFL Draft Pick – reveals he thought about playing for Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech, and not for a reason many would guess.

“I considered a school just because of the uniform – Virginia Tech,” said Newton in an upcoming episode of Eli’s Places, Eli Manning’s new show on ESPN+, produced by Omaha Productions. “That maroon, orange.”

During the episode – which airs Wednesday – Newton and Manning are joined by fashion guru and television personality Tim Gunn for a discussion of college football uniforms.

“I was hoping to get recruited by Oregon. Never happened,” said Newton, who led the Tigers to the 2011 national championship. “Hawaii, they had that dark, green black.”

Coming out of Westlake High School in Atlanta, Newton committed to Florida over offers from Virginia Tech, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others. The Hokies signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor in that year’s recruiting class.

After two seasons with the Gators, and an arrest related to the theft of another student’s laptop, Newton transferred to a junior college, Blinn College, in Texas.

After one season at Blinn, Newton transferred to Auburn, picking the Tigers over offers from Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

Newton became a superstar at Auburn and then played 11 seasons in the NFL, winning the league's MVP trophy in 2015. He led Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance that year.