Culture building during the pandemic has challenged UVA lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE — In building Virginia lacrosse back into a national power, Lars Tiffany spent as much time, maybe more, building the program’s culture and the team’s chemistry as he did working on the roster, fundamentals and strategy.

With his team scattered away from UVA’s campus after the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19, Tiffany, who took over the Cavaliers in 2016 and led them to the 2019 national championship, had to find a socially distant way to continue his culture building.

“I’ve found it very, very difficult,” said Tiffany.

Like so many other people across the country, one of the tools he has turned to has been the internet. From scouting work to video reviews to his Thursday cultural meetings, Tiffany has had to do it all online.

The results have been mixed. While the team was apart, many of the players enjoyed the face time with teammates, but Tiffany says he hasn’t seem the same level of connectedness on this year’s roster. At least not yet.

Better than nothing, but not as good as before, would be a fair assessment, the coach and his players agreed.