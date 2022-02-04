Curfman comes up clutch as VMI beats Western Carolina 76-69

The Catamounts (9-15, 3-8) led 52-39 with 15:17 to go.

“We feel like we’re never out of it,” said VMI point guard Trey Bonham, who scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half. “We’ve got the best shooters in the country.”

Trailing 57-48 with 9:51 remaining, VMI went on a 10-0 run to grab a 58-57 lead on a Curfman 3-pointer with 7:12 to go. It was VMI’s first lead of the second half.

Curfman had been 0 of 10 from 3-point range before making that 3-pointer.

Tyler Harris (18 points) later made his sixth 3-pointer of the game to extend the visitors’ lead to 69-65 with 3:23 left.

Bonham made a layup to cut the lead to 69-67. He made another layup to tie the game at 69.

After a turnover, Earl called timeout with 57 seconds left. He drew up a play for Curfman, even though Curfman was just 1 of 13 from both 3-point range and he field at that point.

“He has a lot of confidence in me, but I was still a little bit surprised because I knew where the [1 of 13] numbers were at,” Curfman said with a laugh.