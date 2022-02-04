Curfman comes up clutch as VMI beats Western Carolina 76-69

LEXINGTON — Kamdyn Curfman was just 2 of 14 from 3-point range Friday.
But the VMI junior rose to the occasion when it mattered the most.
Curfman sank the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 55.2 seconds left, and the VMI basketball team went on to beat Western Carolina 76-69 at Cameron Hall.
Curfman’s 3-pointer gave VMI a 72-69 lead.
“I was still confident,” Curfman said. “I’m always confident. The last shot’s not going to affect the next shot.”
Down 69-65 with 3:23 to go, the Keydets (14-10, 7-5 Southern Conference) scored the final 11 points of the game.
“It shows some resilience and perseverance and some character from us to not make shots at all, basically, and to still put out a victory like that and to make enough plays late in the game,” said VMI coach Dan Earl.
“I’m hoping that this gives our guys some confidence, like, ‘We can still win in a kind of grind-it-out game.’”
The 14 overall wins are the most for VMI since the Keydets won 22 games in the 2013-14 season.
The seven league wins match VMI’s total from all of last year. The Keydets are in fourth place.
The Catamounts (9-15, 3-8) led 52-39 with 15:17 to go.
“We feel like we’re never out of it,” said VMI point guard Trey Bonham, who scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half. “We’ve got the best shooters in the country.”
Trailing 57-48 with 9:51 remaining, VMI went on a 10-0 run to grab a 58-57 lead on a Curfman 3-pointer with 7:12 to go. It was VMI’s first lead of the second half.
Curfman had been 0 of 10 from 3-point range before making that 3-pointer.
Tyler Harris (18 points) later made his sixth 3-pointer of the game to extend the visitors’ lead to 69-65 with 3:23 left.
Bonham made a layup to cut the lead to 69-67. He made another layup to tie the game at 69.
After a turnover, Earl called timeout with 57 seconds left. He drew up a play for Curfman, even though Curfman was just 1 of 13 from both 3-point range and he field at that point.
“He has a lot of confidence in me, but I was still a little bit surprised because I knew where the [1 of 13] numbers were at,” Curfman said with a laugh.
Curfman, who entered the game ranked third nationally with 87 3-pointers, made a corner 3-pointer to give VMI what proved a decisive 72-69 lead.