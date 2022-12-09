Danny Rocco sees portal traffic clearing path for VMI pursuit of freshmen

Doing things the ordinary way has never been the VMI way, and so it is with the school’s football approach under new coach Danny Rocco.

As the recruiting landscape modifies and more Division I programs procure experienced players from the transfer portal to fill roster spots, fewer high school players will be signed, Rocco noted on Thursday. That will open a path to potential success for VMI, in Rocco’s view.

“The biggest thing goes into putting together really strong freshman incoming classes, doing it with people that have a like mindedness and a purpose that would allow them to see it through to their graduation,” Rocco said.

“And I think the ability to really focus in on that and identify those players and those programs (from which they come), in particular in this home state that has had tradition and history of sending student-athletes here to VMI, I think that’s where it starts.”

VMI only in very rare cases draws transfers because of the school’s military component. VMI does not have a graduate school to place graduate transfers.

“I feel like VMI attracts a very specific type of individual and I feel like we’ve got some really good thoughts in being able to go out and pursue student-athletes and families that are attracted to what it is we have to offer,” said Rocco, 62.

VMI went 6-2 and captured the Southern Conference championship in the spring of 2021. That was the program’s first winning season since 1981. The Keydets finished 6-5 in the fall of 2021, marking their first-back-to-back winning seasons since 1961-62. VMI closed 1-10 this season under coach Scott Wachenheim, who resigned in November after leading the Keydets to a 24-62 record in eight seasons.

VMI Athletic Director Jim Miller hired Rocco, and Miller was the University of Richmond’s AD when he hired Rocco as Spiders coach before the 2012 season.

Keeping VMI players at VMI once they have become capable Division I talents could be Rocco’s most significant challenge. Numerous underclassmen have transferred from VMI to other Division I schools. Keydets who graduated early or on time with eligibility remaining needed to leave VMI to keep playing because of the absence of a graduate school at VMI.

“I think there’s been a lot of discussion about how to minimize some of the potential setbacks from the portal,” said Rocco. “That goes back to tracking people and families that have a very strong purpose about why we choose VMI, and why they’re here and have a real appreciation for what it is they are here to accomplish and achieve.

“I think it really starts at the beginning, not at the end, when you’re kind of looking at how the rhetoric and the dialogue have to occur.”

Rocco said that during his first 12 years of marriage, he lived in eight states because of changing assistants' jobs. Then Rocco spent 16 consecutive years in Virginia before becoming Delaware’s coach following the 2016 season and staying there until 2021. Rocco, formerly Liberty’s head coach and a Virginia assistant, worked this season as a consultant on the Penn State staff.

Wachenheim was a member of Rocco’s Liberty staff for three years (2006-08), the last two as assistant head coach.

“I spoke to Wach quite frequently here over the last five, six years,” said Rocco. “And there’s just a lot of things to like about this institution, about playing in the Southern Conference, and about being back in this part of the country, this part of the state.”

Rocco said he intends to keep some of Wachenheim’s assistants.