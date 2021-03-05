Davidson hits 17 3s, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure use power to reach A-10 semis

Even before Davidson took a 29-9 lead over George Mason in the opening 10 minutes of their Friday A-10 quarterfinal at the Robins Center, the Wildcats’ superiority could have been projected, based on history.
GMU joined the A-10 in 2013 and was looking for its first appearance in the league tournament semifinals. Davidson joined in 2014, and has advanced to the semifinals, or beyond, each year.
After bouncing the sixth-seeded Patriots 99-67, the third-seeded Wildcats (13-7) step forward to meet second-seeded VCU in Saturday’s 9 p.m. semifinal at the Siegel Center.
Davidson made 17 of 31 3-point shots, four by 6-5 senior Kellan Grady (32 points), four by 6-10 junior Luka Brajkovic (17) and three from 6-7 sophomore Hyunjung Lee (20 points).
"Sometimes, a hot-shooting hand can be contagious on a team," said Grady. "Like once a few went down for a bunch of us, we kind of just kept it rolling."
Lee’s early-game 3s spread GMU’s defense, creating creases for the Wildcats to exploit. Lee had 17 at halftime, when Davidson was up 49-32.
"Certainly we'll go back and watch the film and there were mistakes we made defensively," said Mason coach Dave Paulsen, whose team won five straight to close the regular season. "But I think a lot of it was, boy, Davidson played great. They hit tough shots."
SAINT LOUIS 86, UMASS 72: Saint Louis isn’t playing only to win the A-10 championship. Potentially, there’s an at-large bid out there for the Billikens, who took another step in that direction with Friday’s 86-72 win over Massachusetts in the quarterfinals of the league tournament at the Robins Center.
Fourth-seeded SLU (14-5) meets top-seeded St. Bonaventure Saturday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals at the Siegel Center. The Billikens allowed 30 points from 6-foot-9, 240-pound UMass sophomore star Tre Mitchell, but dominated the boards 45-22.
The Minutemen (8-7) failed to keep the ball out of the lane, and SLU powered to hoops and free throws. Javonte Perkins, a 6-6 wing, scored 25, and 6-3 Jordan Goodwin added 18, with 14 rebounds, his 14th double-double in 19 games. SLU opened a 10-point lead very early, and UMass never mounted a scary threat.
“We grinded it out a little bit,” said SLU coach Travis Ford, the UMass’ coach 2005-08. “We’re going to have to play better [Saturday] for sure, but good to get a win under our belt.”
Saint Louis, which won the last A-10 championship (2019), and UMass met at SLU on Monday, with the Billikens winning 78-57. SLU’s issue has been competition outside of its Chaifetz Arena. There, the Billikens are 12-1 (1-4 on the road). This neutral-site victory gets Saint Louis in position to pick up more valuable wins, from a postseason perspective. The Billikens checked in at No. 40 in the NCAA NET Friday, third in the A-10 behind No. 29 St. Bonaventure and No. 35 VCU.
The Minutemen were seeking their first A-10 semifinals appearance since 2013, and came off a momentum-building Thursday performance. UMass clobbered Saint Joseph’s 100-66, establishing the record for margin of victory in league tournament history, and converting 15 3-pointers (38 attempts).
ST. BONAVENTURE 75, DUQUESNE 59: There was a point early in the second half of top-seeded St. Bonaventure’s 75-59 A-10 quarterfinal victory over Duquesne Friday when a Dukes team that had slipped behind by 22 points discovered a reinvigorated spirit.
No. 9 Duquesne rumbled back thanks mostly to inside scoring and success at the free-throw line. A dunk by freshman Toby Okani near the end of the run prompted a St. Bonaventure timeout and had Dukes coach Keith Dambrot fired up, as well as the rest of the team.
Dambrot hopped in celebration, and other members of the Duquesne program began spreading onto the court for the timeout. St. Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch remained in the area, and it seemed some words were exchanged. Members of the respective programs had to be separated.
It appeared that Duquesne had all the momentum. But the Bonnies promptly doused that. They went on a 9-0 run to push the lead back up to double-digits and finished off what was a mostly dominating performance at the Siegel Center to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against Saint Louis.
The Bonnies held Duquesne to 34.4% shooting.
“Offense sometimes has been good, sometimes it hasn't been good,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “We've been successful by defending and rebounding.”
St. Bonaventure, besides the Duquesne run, controlled the interior, led by standout center Osun Osunniyi. Osunniyi had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and the Bonnies outscored the Dukes (9-9) 50 to 30 in the paint.
Welch added 18 points. Jaren Holmes (14 points), Jalen Adaway (12) and Lofton (11) joined in double figures.
After earning their first outright regular-season A-10 title, the Bonnies will try to advance to their second consecutive tournament final.
“We didn't come here to go 1-0,” Schmidt said. “We came here to go 2-0. We're halfway there.”