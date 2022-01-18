Davidson pulls out 63-61 win over VCU, extending win streak to 14

Later, with VCU up 49-46 on a KeShawn Curry layup, Davidson’s Michael Jones tied the game with a 3 at the 11:30 mark.

But what was the Rams’ bread and butter Tuesday — what they were able to exploit the most — was point off turnovers, forcing giveaways from the normally sound-with-the-ball Wildcats (15-2, 5-0). A Baldwin steal set up a Levi Stockard III layup to give VCU the ball back.

A minute later, another Baldwin steal set up a Jayden Nunn layup. And the Rams seemed to find their groove.

While they secured the lead back, Davidson went just 2 of 8 from the field over about a five-and-a-half-minute span.

The Wildcats, though, pulled back in a flash.

Brajkovic began the late 9-0 run with a 3 and capped it with his layup off the feed from Loyer. And the Wildcats led 62-59 with 1:26.

Curry cut it to 1 on a layup with 16.6 seconds go. The Rams fouled Hyunjung Lee and he made 1 of 2. VCU got one last look, but two Baldwin 2-point attempts went awry and the Wildcats hung on.

Baldwin finished with 10 points, seven assists and five steals. Vince Williams led with 16 points, plus four assists.