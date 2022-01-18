Davidson pulls out 63-61 win over VCU, extending win streak to 14

It happened in Davidson’s characteristic way.
It was a deliberate, methodical offensive possession, running down the shot clock in search of a high-percentage look.
The look came, the ball into Wildcats post man Luka Brajkovic from point guard Foster Loyer.
And Brajkovic finished adeptly, adding important cushion to a lead Davidson had just grabbed back late.
The Wildcats’ backs were against the wall, in what played out as a physical tussle at VCU’s Siegel Center on Tuesday night. The Rams worked hard for what would've been a streak-snapping victory over the Atlantic 10’s leader.
But, in the end, it wasn’t quite enough.
A late 9-0 run, that Brajkovic’s late layup contributed to, gave Davidson what proved a definitive lead. And the Wildcats extended their win streak to a nation-best 14, winning 63-61.
Ace Baldwin with the team on his back out of halftime, knocking down two early second-half 3-pointers. He stood and looked up at the crowd, soaking in the applause, after the second.
He also, after the under-16 media timeout, connected on a jumper to give the Rams (10-6, 3-1 A-10) their first lead since early in the first half, 41-40.
Later, with VCU up 49-46 on a KeShawn Curry layup, Davidson’s Michael Jones tied the game with a 3 at the 11:30 mark.
But what was the Rams’ bread and butter Tuesday — what they were able to exploit the most — was point off turnovers, forcing giveaways from the normally sound-with-the-ball Wildcats (15-2, 5-0). A Baldwin steal set up a Levi Stockard III layup to give VCU the ball back.
A minute later, another Baldwin steal set up a Jayden Nunn layup. And the Rams seemed to find their groove.
While they secured the lead back, Davidson went just 2 of 8 from the field over about a five-and-a-half-minute span.
The Wildcats, though, pulled back in a flash.
Brajkovic began the late 9-0 run with a 3 and capped it with his layup off the feed from Loyer. And the Wildcats led 62-59 with 1:26.
Curry cut it to 1 on a layup with 16.6 seconds go. The Rams fouled Hyunjung Lee and he made 1 of 2. VCU got one last look, but two Baldwin 2-point attempts went awry and the Wildcats hung on.
Baldwin finished with 10 points, seven assists and five steals. Vince Williams led with 16 points, plus four assists.
Something had to give around the arc Tuesday — VCU entered with the nation's top 3-point defense, holding opponents to just 25% from deep. But Davidson carried the second-most potent 3-point attack in the nation, shooting a combined 41.9% from long range.
VCU felt Davidson’s potency from 3-point range early. The Wildcats hit two treys in the game’s first four and a half minutes, and began 4 of 4 from deep.
That helped them quickly erase the Rams’ early 7-2 lead. And a 7-0 Davidson run into the 8:01 mark, that gave the Wildcats a 26-19 lead, prompting a VCU timeout.
Davidson extended that spurt to 10-0 after the timeout, with another 3 — from Loyer.
The Rams punched back, though, with a 7-0 spurt of their own that was capped by a Williams 3-pointer.
But Davidson went 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 3:15 and Loyer capped the half with a free-throw line jumper before the buzzer to send the Wildcats in with a 36-28 advantage.
Davidson finished 8 of 16 from deep, but VCU forced the Wildcats into a season-high-tying 17 turnovers. The Rams outscored Davidson 26 to 5 on points off turnovers.
Tuesday was a rescheduled game, after their original meeting, for Jan. 2, was postponed while VCU battled COVID-19 issues. The teams will meet again at Davidson next Wednesday. VCU hosts Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.
