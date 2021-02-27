Davidson tops VCU 65-57 in regular-season finale

DAVIDSON, N.C. — With just over 12 minutes to play in VCU’s tussle at Davidson Saturday afternoon, Vince Williams took matters into his old hands
Davidson’s Sam Mennenga had hit a 3 to extend the Wildcats’ advance to 4. But Williams glided to the basket for a layup to keep the Rams close, before he hit a 3 to give them their first lead since about four minutes to go in the first half.
But Davidson’s Kellan Grady quickly answered with a 3 of his own. That sparked what became the deciding Wildcat run in a [score] Davidson victory at Belk Arena.
And that was the story of the afternoon for VCU in what was a streaky game both ways. Each wave of momentum was snuffed out by the Wildcats.
In what was both teams’ regular-season finale, VCU (17-6, 10-4 Atlantic 10) played without star Bones Hyland, who sat for a second game in a row due to a foot sprain suffered against George Mason last Saturday.
KeShawn Curry was also not with the team for a second straight game. He remains with his family in Florida after the passing of his brother last Saturday.
Davidson (12-7, 7-4) has now won four of its last five matchups against VCU.
The loss, for the Rams, locked them into the No. 2 seed for next week’s A-10 tournament, which will be hosted in Richmond by both VCU and the University of Richmond
In the second half, the run that put Davidson ahead for good, started by the Grady 3 after one by Williams, went 9-0.
VCU struggled to connect during the stretch, with a pair of 3-point attempts off the mark, as well as a midrange attempt by Jamir Watkins. And the Wildcats turned inside, with a pair of layups by Luka Brajkovic and Grady extending the run, before Bates Jones found a cutting Mennenga for a wide-open dunk. That prompted a VCU timeout, as Davidson jumped out to its largest lead, 51-43 with 7:56 to play.
The Rams gave themselves a chance late, with a 3-point play by Watkins cutting it to 4 with about a minute to go and a layup by Josh Banks again pulling VCU to within 4, with 43 seconds left. But Davidson free throws kept the Rams at a distance both times.
Watkins finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rams. Vince Williams had 11 points but left with 9:59 to play and didn’t return. He had ice taped to his left ankle.
Mikeal Brown-Jones also exited with 9:59 to play shaking his left hand, which he had a couple fingers taped on. He iced the hand on the sideline and did not return.
The first half was characterized by notable swings each way, back and forth.
VCU fell into a four-minute scoring drought midway through the half, a time Davidson used to put together a 6-0 run to take a 15-11 lead with 13:01 left before the break. That run came during a longer stretch wherein the Wildcats made 5 of 7 attempts from the field.
But then the shooting dried up for Davidson. The Wildcats missed six straight attempts from the field, including five from beyond the arc. And VCU went on an 8-0 run, including free throws by Ace Baldwin and Brendan Medley-Bacon and capped by a 3-pointer from Williams. The Rams shot ahead, 19-15, at the 8:05 mark.
Sloppiness plagued the end of the half for the Rams, though. They were beat on the boards for a pair of Davidson offensive rebounds that netted a layup by Hyunjung Lee, to cut their lead to 23-21 with 5:25 to go in the half.
Then committed four turnovers in the final 4:38 before the break. The Wildcats capitalized with a pair of baskets off those, including a 3 by Michael Jones and part of a 7-2 spurt to close the half. Davidson led 29-27 at halftime.
VCU, as the No. 2 seed, will play at 3:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament next Tuesday.
