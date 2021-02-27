Davidson tops VCU 65-57 in regular-season finale

DAVIDSON, N.C. — With just over 12 minutes to play in VCU’s tussle at Davidson Saturday afternoon, Vince Williams took matters into his old hands

Davidson’s Sam Mennenga had hit a 3 to extend the Wildcats’ advance to 4. But Williams glided to the basket for a layup to keep the Rams close, before he hit a 3 to give them their first lead since about four minutes to go in the first half.

But Davidson’s Kellan Grady quickly answered with a 3 of his own. That sparked what became the deciding Wildcat run in a [score] Davidson victory at Belk Arena.

And that was the story of the afternoon for VCU in what was a streaky game both ways. Each wave of momentum was snuffed out by the Wildcats.

In what was both teams’ regular-season finale, VCU (17-6, 10-4 Atlantic 10) played without star Bones Hyland, who sat for a second game in a row due to a foot sprain suffered against George Mason last Saturday.

KeShawn Curry was also not with the team for a second straight game. He remains with his family in Florida after the passing of his brother last Saturday.

Davidson (12-7, 7-4) has now won four of its last five matchups against VCU.