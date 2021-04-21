 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawson Odums named NSU football coach, succeeding L-D graduate Latrell Scott
0 comments

Dawson Odums named NSU football coach, succeeding L-D graduate Latrell Scott

  • 0
20210422_SPO_NSUFBp01

Dawson Odums

 SOUTHERN U. ATHLETICS

Norfolk State hired Dawson Odums as its football coach and made the announcement Wednesday. Odums has been Southern’s coach for nine seasons, and his teams went 63-35, 53-17 in SWAC competition.

Odums succeeds Lee-Davis High graduate Latrell Scott, who resigned as NSU’s coach in early March and joined the East Carolina staff as passing-game coordinator.

Scott, the former coach at the University of Richmond and Virginia State, led the Spartans to a five-season record of 21-35 (17-22 MEAC). At Southern, located in Baton Rouge, La., Odums directed the Jaguars to a winning record in each of his eight full seasons as head coach, including a 5-1 mark this spring.

He is originally from Shelby, N.C.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News