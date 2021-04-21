Dawson Odums named NSU football coach, succeeding L-D graduate Latrell Scott

Norfolk State hired Dawson Odums as its football coach and made the announcement Wednesday. Odums has been Southern’s coach for nine seasons, and his teams went 63-35, 53-17 in SWAC competition.

Odums succeeds Lee-Davis High graduate Latrell Scott, who resigned as NSU’s coach in early March and joined the East Carolina staff as passing-game coordinator.

Scott, the former coach at the University of Richmond and Virginia State, led the Spartans to a five-season record of 21-35 (17-22 MEAC). At Southern, located in Baton Rouge, La., Odums directed the Jaguars to a winning record in each of his eight full seasons as head coach, including a 5-1 mark this spring.

He is originally from Shelby, N.C.