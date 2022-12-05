Day of the NCAA transfer portal proves busy, but not overwhelmingly costly for UVa, Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The window for undergraduate football players to officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal opened Monday, and ACC athletes wasted no time putting themselves on the market.

In all, 74 ACC football players officially entered the portal as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, making themselves searchable in the NCAA’s online database for other programs that might want to add them, according to a source with access to the portal.

Despite some concern over the weekend that Monday could bring a mass exodus at Virginia – especially after star quarterback Brennan Armstrong entered the portal as a graduate last week – the Cavaliers ended the day with just eight players in the portal, per a source, the most notable being Armstrong and All-ACC cornerback Fentrell Cypress II.

UVa also had offensive guard Zachary Teter, wide receiver Sean Moore and quarterback Mark Wagner II, join Armstrong, Cypress and long snapper Lee Dudley (a graduated who entered the portal last week).

Sophomore linebacker Mike Green, who left the Virginia program in September, entered his name in the portal Monday, per a source.

Virginia Tech had 11 players enter the portal on Monday, a group headlined by wide receiver Kaleb Smith, cornerback Armani Chatman and linebacker Keshon Artis. They were joined by backup quarterback Jason Brown, defensive linemen Lakeem Rudolph and Desmond Mamudi, defensive back DJ Harvey, long snapper Enzo Anthony and wide receivers Tink Boyd and William Kakavitsas.

Around the league, some big names moved toward changing programs, including starting quarterbacks Armstrong, Devin Leary (N.C. State), Phil Jurkovec (Boston College), Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech), Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh) and D.J Uiagalelei (Clemson).

By 5 p.m., across the nation, there were 955 FBS football players officially in the NCAA portal.

After a disappointing season that saw Virginia go 3-7 in the first-year under coach Tony Elliott, then cancel its final two games following an on-campus shooting that took the lives of three football players, UVa goes into this offseason in a tenuous position.

Armstrong’s decision to enter the portal last week only heightened fears that Monday could bring roster carnage for the Cavaliers. But by the close of business, the impact on UVa – at least on Day 1 of the portal opening – was fairly minimal.

Cypress’s departure, however, will be a challenge.

Virginia may have had the best cornerback duo in the ACC this season. Now, it must replace both of them.

Cypress, a second-team All-ACC selection, and senior cornerback Anthony Johnson, combined for 27 passes defended in 2022.

Johnson, a first-team all-conference pick, is turning pro.

At Virginia, the pair helped UVa’s defense rank third in the ACC in pass defense, allowing 204.4 yards per game. The Cavaliers gave up just 10 passing touchdowns in their 10 games, the fewest in the league.

Cypress, 6-foot, 184-pound Rock Hill, S.C. native had played in nine games his first three seasons at UVa, but became a starter this season under new coach Tony Elliott. He had 39 tackles and a team-high 14 passes defended this year.

Johnson started all 10 games this season and Cypress started nine. The only other player to start a game at cornerback this season for the Cavaliers is senior Jaylon Baker, who is eligible to return for one more year. Baker also started one game in 2019.

Sophomores Elijah Gaines and Will Simpkins and freshmen Ant Fisher (Varina) and K.J. Bratton could also return.

Virginia could also seek to find cornerbacks – and fill other positions – by adding players from the transfer portal. As Monday showed, there will be plenty of options available between now and Jan. 18, when the window closes.