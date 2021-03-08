Days off between A-10 tournament semis and final just fine with VCU

In this unique college basketball season, the unique format of the A-10 tournament means that after the Rams’ win over Davidson Saturday, to advance to their sixth A-10 final, they’ll get a weeklong break. The final won’t be played until Sunday, and at Dayton’s UD Arena instead of in Richmond, where the first round through semifinals were hosted at the Siegel Center and Robins Center

But the break is something the somewhat battered and bruised Rams view as an advantage, to rest and heal a bit before facing St. Bonaventure in the final.

“We definitely want to handle our injuries and our bumps and bruises,” Rhoades said. “And we got seven days here to get right and prepare for a very, very, very good Bonaventure team."

Williams is a do-everything player for VCU, who is second on the team with 10.6 points per game, second with 5.1 rebounds per game and third with 28.5 minutes per game.

He’s also shooting a team-high 41.8% from deep, and has fought through a multitude of injury issues over the course of his career.

Without Williams, Rhoades said, the Rams aren’t in the position they are now, back in the A-10 final for the first time since 2017. So that makes the time off to recover all the more important.