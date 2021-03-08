Days off between A-10 tournament semis and final just fine with VCU

Four minutes into the second half of VCU’s Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinal matchup with Dayton on Friday, Flyers center Jordy Tshimanga put the ball on the floor and drove to the basket.
From the Rams’ bench, on the opposite end of the court, VCU coach Mike Rhoades screamed, “Take a charge!”
Rams junior Vince Williams, who has shown a propensity for drawing charges in his three years in Richmond, followed the order. He planted and absorbed a blow from Tshimanga, who stands at 6-11 and 278 pounds.
The hit left Williams, 6-6 and 220 pounds, sprawled out on the baseline in pain. But he drew the charge successfully, for what was the 12th of 21 total Flyers turnovers in VCU’s 73-68 victory.
Williams eventually made it over to the bench, but sat for the rest of the game while battling back spasms.
The Toledo, Ohio, native returned to start Saturday against Davidson in the tournament semifinals and was right back to his ways late in the first half, drawing a charge against the Wildcats’ Kellan Grady.
A week earlier, in a loss at Davidson to close the regular season, Williams twisted his left ankle and missed about the final 10 minutes.
That’s all to say, Williams could use some rest and so could some of his teammates.
In this unique college basketball season, the unique format of the A-10 tournament means that after the Rams’ win over Davidson Saturday, to advance to their sixth A-10 final, they’ll get a weeklong break. The final won’t be played until Sunday, and at Dayton’s UD Arena instead of in Richmond, where the first round through semifinals were hosted at the Siegel Center and Robins Center
But the break is something the somewhat battered and bruised Rams view as an advantage, to rest and heal a bit before facing St. Bonaventure in the final.
“We definitely want to handle our injuries and our bumps and bruises,” Rhoades said. “And we got seven days here to get right and prepare for a very, very, very good Bonaventure team."
Williams is a do-everything player for VCU, who is second on the team with 10.6 points per game, second with 5.1 rebounds per game and third with 28.5 minutes per game.
He’s also shooting a team-high 41.8% from deep, and has fought through a multitude of injury issues over the course of his career.
Without Williams, Rhoades said, the Rams aren’t in the position they are now, back in the A-10 final for the first time since 2017. So that makes the time off to recover all the more important.
“I think he's an all-conference player this year,” Rhoades said of Williams. “He's been our X-factor, our Swiss Army knife as I've called him many times. He's really banged up. We got to get him right. If we were playing [this Sunday] it'd be a little different, right?”
Also, two weeks ago, VCU’s Bones Hyland — the A-10’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game — sprained his right foot against George Mason. It kept him out of the Rams’ two final regular season games, before he returned against Dayton.
And against Dayton, after cramping forced a brief break, Hyland turned an ankle late.
Hason Ward also took a shot to the mouth in the second half against Davidson, that left him down on the floor for a few moments and out of the game for a short time before returning.
"The long wait, it can work in our advantage by all the teammates healing up, honestly,” Hyland said Saturday, of the break before the title game. “Just being banged up from the past couple days.”
This week will mark the longest-ever gap between the A-10 semifinals and final. Typically, for teams with a double bye like top seed St. Bonaventure (15-4) and second seed VCU (19-6), the mission is to win three games in three days.
“You always want to play, you've won two games in a row, you got momentum, St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “You always want to play that third one here.”
But this year, who wins this week of recovery and preparation could be a valuable factor come Sunday.
The title game will tip off at 1 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
“Prepare and get ready,” Douglas said. “Because it's going to be a great game."
Note: In his most recent bracket, released Saturday night, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi continues to have VCU as part of the last four byes in the NCAA tournament field, a No. 11 seed. He tabs St. Bonaventure as the A-10’s automatic qualifier, a No. 10 seed.
