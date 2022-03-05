Dayton tops VCU 59-48 in A-10 tournament semfiinals

With just under seven minutes to play in VCU’s Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament semifinal against Dayton on Saturday, a rallying Rams group that had trailed throughout cut the Flyers’ advantage to 6 on back-to-back baskets.

Taya Robinson scored on a layup off a steal, Sarah Te-Biasu knocked down a 3 and VCU seemingly had an opening to pounce — 6 points was as close as the Rams had gotten since the very beginning of the game.

But not long after the Te-Biasu triple, Dayton grabbed three consecutive offensive rebounds in a sequence on its own end, before Araion Bradshaw finished on a layup and drew a foul. She made the subsequent free throw and the Flyers extended their lead back to 9.

And it was a repeat of a recurrent theme Saturday — Dayton using its size advantage to dominate the boards. And in a game in which neither team had notable, consistent success on the offensive end, the possessions counted.

The top-seeded Flyers did enough to fend off the fourth-seeded Rams, and won 59-48 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

It was a sixth straight win for Dayton (25-4), which went 14-1 in regular-season league play — the lone loss was to VCU on Feb. 13.

The Flyers will seek a fifth tournament title on Sunday, against either No. 3 Massachusetts or No. 7 Saint Joseph’s, a 2 p.m. tipoff.

VCU (15-11) had made the A-10 tournament final three years in a row coming in, and won it last season.

Robinson finished with a game-high 25 points for VCU, 1 point off her career high. She made 11 of VCU’s 19 total field goals Saturday (11 of 27). The Rams were outrebounded 48-36.

And VCU fell into an early deficit it never got out of — Dayton led the whole way. The Rams began 0 of 7 from the field, then 1 of 11, and slipped into deficits of 8-0 and 10-2.

The Flyers’ success from the field slowed as the game wore on, particularly in the second half. But VCU couldn’t build up enough steam to get closer than 6 — Robinson cut it to that margin a first time on a layup at the 7:23 mark of the third quarter.

But then a 7-0 Dayton run pushed the Flyers’ lead back up to a game-high-tying 13, as the Rams battled about a four-minute scoring drought.

And when Robinson and Te-Biasu again trimmed the lead to 6 in the fourth quarter, the Bradshaw basket staved VCU off. Later, back-to-back baskets — a free-throw line jumper from Jenna Giancone and a 3 from Erin Whalen — pushed the Flyers' lead to 12 and they hung on.

Whalen finished with a team-high 20 points for Dayton, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Makira Cook had 12 points.

VCU shot 31.1% overall, and Dayton shot 35.1%.

The Rams, while out of the NCAA tournament picture, will be in the mix for a bid to the WNIT.