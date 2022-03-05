 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dayton tops VCU 59-48 in A-10 tournament semfiinals

VCU Head Coach Beth O'Boyle talks with the Rams during a timeout as they play UR in the Robins Center Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

With just under seven minutes to play in VCU’s Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament semifinal against Dayton on Saturday, a rallying Rams group that had trailed throughout cut the Flyers’ advantage to 6 on back-to-back baskets.

Taya Robinson scored on a layup off a steal, Sarah Te-Biasu knocked down a 3 and VCU seemingly had an opening to pounce — 6 points was as close as the Rams had gotten since the very beginning of the game.

But not long after the Te-Biasu triple, Dayton grabbed three consecutive offensive rebounds in a sequence on its own end, before Araion Bradshaw finished on a layup and drew a foul. She made the subsequent free throw and the Flyers extended their lead back to 9.

And it was a repeat of a recurrent theme Saturday — Dayton using its size advantage to dominate the boards. And in a game in which neither team had notable, consistent success on the offensive end, the possessions counted.

The top-seeded Flyers did enough to fend off the fourth-seeded Rams, and won 59-48 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

It was a sixth straight win for Dayton (25-4), which went 14-1 in regular-season league play — the lone loss was to VCU on Feb. 13.

The Flyers will seek a fifth tournament title on Sunday, against either No. 3 Massachusetts or No. 7 Saint Joseph’s, a 2 p.m. tipoff.

VCU (15-11) had made the A-10 tournament final three years in a row coming in, and won it last season.

Robinson finished with a game-high 25 points for VCU, 1 point off her career high. She made 11 of VCU’s 19 total field goals Saturday (11 of 27). The Rams were outrebounded 48-36.

And VCU fell into an early deficit it never got out of — Dayton led the whole way. The Rams began 0 of 7 from the field, then 1 of 11, and slipped into deficits of 8-0 and 10-2.

The Flyers’ success from the field slowed as the game wore on, particularly in the second half. But VCU couldn’t build up enough steam to get closer than 6 — Robinson cut it to that margin a first time on a layup at the 7:23 mark of the third quarter.

But then a 7-0 Dayton run pushed the Flyers’ lead back up to a game-high-tying 13, as the Rams battled about a four-minute scoring drought.

And when Robinson and Te-Biasu again trimmed the lead to 6 in the fourth quarter, the Bradshaw basket staved VCU off. Later, back-to-back baskets — a free-throw line jumper from Jenna Giancone and a 3 from Erin Whalen — pushed the Flyers' lead to 12 and they hung on.

Whalen finished with a team-high 20 points for Dayton, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Makira Cook had 12 points.

VCU shot 31.1% overall, and Dayton shot 35.1%.

The Rams, while out of the NCAA tournament picture, will be in the mix for a bid to the WNIT.

