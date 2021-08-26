Decision to skip last year's bowl game angered some UVA vets, but didn't divide the locker room

Senior defensive back De'Vante Cross said he was part of the majority that was ready to end 2020.

"It was tough. It was a long season," said Cross. "The way I felt at the end of that season was ridiculous. The constant battle of not knowing if you're going to play or not. I think that's what it was. We're not about to sit here and practice an extra two weeks just to get to the game and they cancel it."

Alonso said attempting to persuade more players to commit to staying and practicing another month for a bowl game proved to be a futile effort. The Cavaliers had endured having their season-opening opponent change four times and had their Nov. 20 game at Florida State canceled that morning, after the team had already traveled to Tallahassee, Fla.

COVID safety protocols meant most if not all of the players had gone months without spending time with their families.

“It wasn’t really a divided locker room. It was a handful of guys who wanted to play and everyone else wanted to go home,” said Alonso. “People were tired of the COVID season. At that point, we had just lost to Tech. Morale was low. It was hard to sway people to want to play.”