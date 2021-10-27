Defending A-10 champ VCU picked fourth, Richmond seventh in preseason women's basketball poll

VCU women’s basketball, coming off its first-ever conference tournament championship and first NCAA tournament appearance since 2009 last season, is expected to have plenty of competition in the top quarter of the league as it works to defend its title this year.

The Rams were picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll released Wednesday, though they received one first-place vote. Dayton, the defending regular-season champion, was picked first, followed by Rhode Island and Fordham. Saint Louis tied VCU at fourth.

Richmond, which placed sixth in the league in coach Aaron Roussell’s second season last year, was picked to finish seventh.

VCU, led by former Huguenot standout Taya Robinson, rumbled to the A-10 title at the Siegel Center in March with four wins in four days. Robinson averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and shot 15 of 25 from deep in the tournament, earning tournament most outstanding player honors. The Rams (16-11, 10-5 A-10) entered the tournament seeded fifth.

Robinson opted to return for an extra, fifth season, using the additional year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She, on Tuesday, was named to the all-A-10 preseason first team and preseason all-defensive team.