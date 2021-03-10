Defense a focus of VCU's preparation for Atlantic 10 tournament, and Spiders helped too

VCU is the No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 seed Davidson (9-13) in the second round at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

“We don’t want to end up like we did the last two years in the finals, and coming up empty handed,” said senior guard Taya Robinson, a former Huguenot standout. “We think about it all the time.”

The Rams finished the season winning three of four, falling to Rhode Island in the finale on Feb. 28.

In the layoff between games, defense was an area the Rams wanted to continue to elevate in particular heading into the tournament. VCU is third in the A-10 in turnover margin, at plus-2.68. The Rams are third in the league in turnovers forced per game, at 16.1.

But Rhode Island scored the second-most points of any VCU opponent this year (87) and notched the highest shooting percentage of any VCU opponent (68.6%).

Robinson said the Rams felt like they were getting away from what they wanted to see in terms of their help defense. They’ve worked on that a lot this week, she said.

“Making sure we’re in help defense, team defense, there’s no one on one,” Robinson said. “I think we just stay with that and we’ll be good.”