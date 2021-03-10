Defense a focus of VCU's preparation for Atlantic 10 tournament, and Spiders helped too

If you would’ve stepped into the Siegel Center last Wednesday evening, after the first day of Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament play, you might’ve been a tad surprised at what you found.
Both VCU's women’s basketball team and Richmond’s women’s basketball team shared the same court, for a session of work. The Spiders made the six-mile trek across town for a closed, pre-postseason scrimmage with the Rams.
“Just to mix it up and get some competitiveness going and not having just the straight days of practice,” VCU coach Beth O’Boyle said.
It was a different twist the Rams threw into their preparation with an 11-day break between their regular-season finale and the start of A-10 women’s basketball tournament competition. They’ve also mixed in, around team practices, rest time, individual film work and shooting sessions.
It’s all to get ready for their participation in the first-ever A-10 women’s basketball tournament to be hosted at the Siegel Center. Tournament games were previously played at the Richmond Coliseum 2014-18.
The Rams (12-10), the A-10 preseason favorite, enter with an experienced group looking to get over the hump and earn the program’s first-ever conference tournament title, after making the A-10 final each of the past two seasons.
VCU is the No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 seed Davidson (9-13) in the second round at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
“We don’t want to end up like we did the last two years in the finals, and coming up empty handed,” said senior guard Taya Robinson, a former Huguenot standout. “We think about it all the time.”
The Rams finished the season winning three of four, falling to Rhode Island in the finale on Feb. 28.
In the layoff between games, defense was an area the Rams wanted to continue to elevate in particular heading into the tournament. VCU is third in the A-10 in turnover margin, at plus-2.68. The Rams are third in the league in turnovers forced per game, at 16.1.
But Rhode Island scored the second-most points of any VCU opponent this year (87) and notched the highest shooting percentage of any VCU opponent (68.6%).
Robinson said the Rams felt like they were getting away from what they wanted to see in terms of their help defense. They’ve worked on that a lot this week, she said.
“Making sure we’re in help defense, team defense, there’s no one on one,” Robinson said. “I think we just stay with that and we’ll be good.”
O’Boyle and Robinson viewed the Richmond scrimmage last week, however unconventional for this time of year, as beneficial. The A-10 tournament was originally supposed to be played March 3-7 but was flipped with the men’s tournament in mid February, to March 10-14.
O’Boyle said the league told teams they could schedule nonconference games in the gap between the end of the regular season and the tournament. They could also schedule an A-10 opponent but it wouldn’t count in the standings.
VCU did talk to potential nonconference opponents, but to no avail as they prepared for their respective conference tournaments. So with the benefit of having another league team a short drive away, the Rams and Spiders met unofficially.
“I think it was good for both sides,” said Robinson, who averaged 16 points in the Rams’ final seven games. “Getting ready for the tournament and just practicing different stuff that we may do, may not do.”
VCU’s matchup with Davidson will be its first this season. The teams’ scheduled game, on Feb. 5, was scratched.
When it comes down to it, O’Boyle believes the aspect of her team that gives it the best chance this week is the Rams’ experience. A senior class led by Robinson and Tera Reed, that’s elevated VCU to be one of the A-10’s best the past three years, now has a chance to win an elusive tournament title on its home floor.
The hunt starts Thursday.
“I expect to see the leadership of Tera and Taya and [redshirt junior Madison Hattix-Covington], I think that will really come out,” O’Boyle said. “And it’ll be an exciting run for us.”
Note: Teams for the A-10 tournament were given certain allotments of tickets for each day. The four teams playing Wednesday got 60 tickets each, the eight teams who will play Thursday and Friday will get 30 tickets each, the four teams Saturday will get 60 tickets each and the two teams in Sunday's final will each get 120 tickets.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr