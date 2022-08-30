Defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji, coming off best collegiate season, feeling better than ever before at JMU

A fumble caught against Morehead State. A fumble fell on against Villanova.

A third down-sack against Maine. And a strip sack at Delaware. That one, in particular, was a favorite — it helped put JMU in position for what became the team’s only touchdown of that afternoon.

“That was a big moment,” Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji said.

All the plays were among the highlights recorded by Nwabuoku-Okonji in what was a fall of growth last season. The 6-3, 264-pound defensive end out of Snellville, Ga., made what he felt were great strides.

And it all came while playing through a lingering right shoulder labrum issue, that dated back to an earlier point of his career, before he arrived at JMU as a transfer from Minnesota.

Nwabuoku-Okonji had surgery in January to rectify the issue. And, after he missed spring ball while recovering, he was ready to go for fall camp. He's experienced a noticeable difference in preseason work ahead of JMU’s first game, on Saturday against Middle Tennessee at Bridgeforth Stadium (6 p.m., ESPN+).

“It’s been the first time I’ve played football in a while that I haven’t had any issues with my shoulders,” said Nwabuoku-Okonji, a redshirt junior. “So it’s exciting to be able to go out there without worrying about my body, for the most part.

“And just playing football, the game I love.”

Nwabuoku-Okonji grew up playing quarterback, but switched to defensive end at South Gwinnett in Snellville. It was a position that suited the growing player, and he took off.

He rose to a standing as the No. 28-ranked strong-side defensive end in the state of Georgia, and the No. 80 overall player from the state, in the class of 2018. He had a host of offers from Power 5 schools, including Boston College, Indiana, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Wake Forest and Minnesota.

Minnesota was the school that showed the most interest, plus one of his high school teammates, cornerback Terell Smith, was headed there. So Nwabuoku-Okonji chose the Golden Gophers. He redshirted his freshman season in 2018, and didn’t receive any game action in 2019 either, before he entered the transfer portal and landed at JMU.

He arrived at JMU with the labrum problem, though it was something he could play in spite of.

Nwabuoku-Okonji featured in all eight games for JMU, including one start, in the 2021 spring season. Then he played in all 14 games, with another start, this past fall, with five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and the two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. JMU coach Curt Cignetti, during the season, commended Nwabuoku-Okonji’s athletic ability, with his quick get-off at the line of scrimmage.

Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji scoops up the bobble and the Dukes have their fourth turnover of the evening!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/lL1TtQyo6l — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) September 5, 2021

But one of Nwabuoku-Okonji’s aims coming out of last season was to become more physically imposing, and to not depend as much on finesse. He also wanted to learn the game more, he said, so he could think less when out on the field, and react more.

He used the time he was down following surgery to watch as much film as he could, and he dived into the playbook, too.

“Especially with the … new defensive coordinator [Bryant Haines], new position coach [Pat Kuntz], understanding what they want from me at my position,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “And seeing how I’m able to take my job responsibility and maximize it to be able to make plays for the team.”

And from a physical perspective, Nwabuoku-Okonji, who after his shoulder recovery received full clearance in June, focused on adding strength.

“I see him being more physical now — play in, play out,” Cignetti said on Monday. “He’s had a good camp, as has [Mikail] Kamara, at defensive end.”

JMU lost some interior defensive line depth recently, when nose guards Tony Thurston and Tyler Negron retired. As a result, according to the Daily News-Record, Rutgers transfer Jamree Kromah was moved from defensive end to the interior.

Still, defensive end is shaping up to be a strength of the line, on both sides, with impact pieces from Nwabuoku-Okonji and Kamara, to Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green. Cignetti said he feels good about the position.

And Nwabuoku-Okonji, coming off the best season of his collegiate career to this point — but now feeling as good as he has in a while — has a chance to add even more highlights to his reel.

“I’m just trying to be able to show everybody that I can be a player that can be depended on to be a big-time player,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “I feel that I can be that player. And I just need to be able to show it on a consistent basis.”